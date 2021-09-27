Super Senior Series: Over the course of seven weeks, the Maryville Forum will highlight the seven ‘super seniors’ for Bearcat football who returned for an additional season despite already earning their undergraduate degrees. The series has begun with Jackson Barnes and Bailey Pickering, and continues this week with Alec Tatum.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football program has a proud tradition of ‘Townies’ contributing to the program with Maryville High School graduates becoming Bearcats.
A graduate of Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Texas, doesn’t seem like he’d fit into that tradition, but Alec Tatum might as well be an honorary ‘Townie.’ The wide receiver’s father Bart Tatum was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator under Mel Tjeerdsma for 12 years and Alec Tatum was born in Maryville during that time.
Bart Tatum’s coaching journey took him to Missouri Southern as a head coach and then to Sam Houston State in Huntsville as an assistant.
Alec Tatum still had family ties to Maryville and Northwest Missouri State with his grandparents, Ed and Karen Brown, and aunt and uncle, Paul and Angela Bickford, living in Nodaway County. All those connections made Maryville the place he wanted to return to after he was a 2-time all-district player at Huntsville High.
“I came on a visit here and really liked it,” Tatum explained. “I talked about it with my family. My grandparents live here. My aunt and uncle live here. I knew Maryville and I knew it was a really good program, so I just felt like it was best for me to come here and play football.”
Four years and 18 starts later, Tatum was faced with a similar decision — if he would return to Maryville after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility. Tatum has already earned his degree in Corporate Recreation, but once again the decision was a relatively easy one.
“For me, it wasn’t really a tough decision,” Tatum said. “I didn’t really have anything lined up anyway, and I like football a lot. It was a pretty easy decision. A lot of guys decided to come back too, so it made it even easier.”
The 5-foot-9, 180 pound receiver leads the Bearcat pass catchers as a team captain and a sixth-year player. He takes pride in leading a veteran group, but one that has a pair of transfers joining him in the starting lineup with Kaden Davis and Imoni Donadelle.
“It has been cool,” Tatum said. “I’m the oldest guy and I’ve been here the longest, so I definitely have to take on more of a leadership role and I’ve been trying to do that.”
With that trio returning along with quarterback Braden Wright and the addition of running back Al McKeller, Tatum knew that this season’s Bearcat offense had the potential to be explosive.
Explosive is just what they have been the past two weeks despite having Wright sidelined and backup quarterback Mike Hohensee stepping in. The Bearcats have combined for 85 points in victories over Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma.
“We definitely felt really good about our offense heading into the season, and Al definitely helps that out a lot,” Tatum said.
Tatum is not new to adjusting to a quarterback change. As a redshirt freshman, he got playing time as Zach Martin and Jonathan Baker shared snaps. Then he saw a freshman with Wright win the quarterback competition the following season.
Now with Wright out indefinitely, Tatum is adjusting to a new quarterback, but the transition has been smooth. In Hohensee’s second career start, Tatum emerged as a go-to guy against Central Oklahoma on Saturday with 11 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was fun because you always want to have a game like that,” Tatum said.
The 205 yards is the fourth-most in a game for the Bearcats and the second-most ever in a home game.
Tatum said doing it in front of a Family Weekend crowd at Bearcat Stadium was special as well. The Bearcats honor Scott Bostwick’s legacy on Family Weekend every year. Bostwick and Bart Tatum were coordinators together for Tjeerdsma.
“It was sweet having a ton of people at the first home game in a long time,” Tatum said.
While he is happy the team is playing well with a 3-0 start, Alec Tatum knows what the goals are around Maryville and they are the same as his goals.
“The ultimate goal every year is always to get to a national championship and win that,” Tatum said. “Each week, it is about taking it week to week and winning each game one at a time.”
Tatum was a redshirt for the 2016 national championship and he wants to end his Bearcat career in one of those big games.
“Being a part of that and being able to see — I was young and getting to see the older guys and how they approached each week, I definitely want to get back to that,” Tatum said.