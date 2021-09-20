Super Senior Series: Over the course of seven weeks, the Maryville Forum will highlight the seven ‘super seniors’ for Bearcat football who returned for an additional season despite already earning their undergraduate degrees. The series began last week with Jackson Barnes and continues this week with Bailey Pickering.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — There are certain positions on the football field where it is said that nobody ever talks about them unless they mess up. Offensive line and kicker are two of those positions.
Football fans have gotten smarter since those phrases were coined though and there aren’t many who don’t recognize how a great offensive line can change the game or what a weapon a great kicker is.
However, where the offensive line and kicking game meet is a position that still lives in relative anonymity by football standards. That space is where Bearcat super senior Bailey Pickering lives as quietly one of the best players at his position in the entire nation.
Any casual follower of football can tell you that Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback of the Chiefs, but far fewer can tell you who James Winchester is even though he has been starting for Kansas City for three more seasons than Mahomes.
Such is the life of a long snapper, but the lack of conversations among Bearcat fans about Pickering is a testament to just how good the Lincoln, Nebraska, product is at what he does.
“That third phase is where we live,” Pickering said. “We love that. We love that fourth down, making field goals, and Mike (Hohensee) punting a good ball and backing them up. That is what gave us the safety in the first game.”
When Pickering signed with Northwest from Fort Scott Community College in 2019, Bearcat coach Rich Wright said then that Pickering was “a legit Division-I long snapper.”
In the time since then, Pickering has only built his resume with his 2019 season at Northwest. He was featured by NFL Draft Diamonds as a 2021 NFL Draft prospect in August of 2020, and the Bearcat had a decision to make about what he wanted to do for the 2021 season.
Surely, Pickering could have transferred to a Division-I program if he had wanted to or he could have tried to catch on in professional football, but in the end, Pickering said it was a relatively easy decision to return to the Bearcats for one last season.
“It wasn’t a very tough decision, I love playing football so any more years that I can do it, that is what I’m going to do,” Pickering said.
Pickering returns to a somewhat unusual special-teams room for Northwest.
The team’s primary punter also happens to be a quarterback so working with Pickering isn’t Mike Hohensee’s first job every day on the practice field.
Pickering credits his roommate and one of the team’s backup punters and kickers James Hayden with keeping him sharp during practice and getting the extra work in with him when Hohensee is working with the offense. Hayden and Hohensee are even both 6-foot-2 so Pickering has a similar target.
“Mike is a very good punter so it is easy to snap to him, but I have my roommate who is actually one of the punters too, so I get a lot of practice with him,” Pickering said. “… There is not too much difference. You are looking between your legs and snapping the ball to his hips.”
The Bearcat specialist group was relatively unchanged entering the year with familiar faces like Pickering, Hohensee, holder/punt returner Alec Tatum and kick returner Imoni Donadelle all back, but the new face among the group is freshman kicker Cole Lammel.
Another Nebraska native, the Omaha product has joined the Bearcat specialists this season and Pickering says it has been fun to watch him develop.
“It has been really fun,” Pickering said. “He is a good kicker, and he is going to do really well here over his four years. He has got a big leg, and he is a good guy outside of football as well.”
Pickering has goals to continue long snapping as long as he can and hopefully fulfill some of the professional hype that began to build. Pickering also consults with one of the top long-snapping coaches in the world with Kyle Stelter who runs ‘Special Teams U’ in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and has trained several NFL long snappers.
“My long-snapping coach, he has got a couple guys that actually play in the NFL right now, so I’m just trying to learn from him as much as I can and see where it goes and where it takes me,” Pickering said.
Before all that though, Pickering has one goal for this reason and it is the main reason he came back to Maryville — to help the Bearcats get another national championship.
“Obviously the team goal is to win as many team goals as possible and just get better as a unit,” Pickering said. “We are a good team so I feel like the goal every year is to win a national championship, so that is what we are trying to do, but we are also just trying to get better day by day.”