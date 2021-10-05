Super Senior Series: Over the course of seven weeks, the Maryville Forum will highlight the seven ‘super seniors’ for Bearcat football who returned for an additional season despite already earning their undergraduate degrees. The series has begun with Jackson Barnes, Bailey Pickering and Alec Tatum, and continues this week with Tanner Owen.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Consensus First Team All-American Tanner Owen certainly had options last year.
The left tackle for Northwest Missouri State who has started every game of his Bearcat career was getting some NFL hype and he also already had his degree in agricultural business from Northwest so he could have transferred to a Division-I program and surely had teams lining up to add an All-American.
He didn’t really even consider any of that though because the Kearney, Mo., native knew he might have something special brewing in Maryville this season.
“I just kind of felt like we had some unfinished business here to do,” Owen said. “Definitely, transferring never came across my head. I love coach (Mike) Cunningham, love coach (Rich) Wright, love all the guys around me. It was just an opportunity to start on my Master’s and continue to work towards playing football after college and it was just kind of a no brainer for me.”
Coming out of high school, Owen didn’t immediately find his way to Northwest. He graduated a year early from Kearney and spent a year and a half at the University of Missouri, but when he decided that he might want to transfer, Northwest didn’t even need a coach to recruit him.
Bearcat safety and Owen’s former Kearney teammate Jacob Gassman provided all the recruiting pitch that Owen needed to head north to Maryville.
“I had a high-school buddy, Jake Gassman, who played here right out of high school,” Owen said. “I was kind of talking to him when I was starting to think about transferring, and he was like, ‘Dude, just come here. Give it a shot and I guarantee you that you’ll never regret it.’ He couldn’t have said it any better. Ever since I’ve been here I’ve never looked back.”
Owen was an instant starter for the Bearcats and has grown every year. He was an All-MIAA Honorable Mention offensive lineman in 2017, the First Team All-MIAA in 2018, and then a First Team All-American in 2019 according to AFCA, D2CCA and D2Football.com.
Going into the 2021 season, Owen was named a team captain by his teammates.
“I take quite a bit of pride in being a captain,” Owen said. “We vote on captains from teammates, that isn’t a coaches deal. When you get voted a captain at Northwest, that is basically telling you that all of your peers around you respect you and trust that you are going to lead the team in the right direction.”
Owen leads an offensive line group which has been criticized at times by portions of the Bearcat fanbase, but has already grown tremendously since Week One. Owen says the rust in Week One was natural considering it was the first time they played in a real game in nearly two years.
“It was nice to finally be able to knock all that rust off and start to hit our stride here,” Owen said.
The offensive line is tested against one of the nation’s top defensive lines every day in practice which Owen says makes the group stronger. The senior was hesitant to pick who the toughest matchup to face in practice is because there are plenty of options, but settled on fellow super senior Sam Roberts as the tallest task.
“Big Sam — he is quite the player,” Owen said. “Honestly, all of our D-line, they are all solid players. They all practice hard, and they all work hard. That is why you see the results you see on Saturdays.”
Owen isn’t the only one benefiting from the challenge of practice daily and he says he has seen tremendous growth from the all new right side of the offensive line with Dalton Hill and Nyjel White.
“Nyjel and Dalton Hill have come a really long way from last year,” Owen said. “Honestly in that aspect, I think not being able to play in 2020 was — I wouldn’t say a good thing, but we had a lot of time to be able to work on that stuff.”
With center Mitch Goff and left guard Gabe Bautz back, the Bearcat line has gelled and is helping create lanes for the MIAA’s second most prolific running game — only behind Nebraska-Kearney’s option attack.
“Mitch is a natural leader,” Owen said. “He is a good dude. He is very football smart. It is not surprising that he has continued to grow like he has.”
The Bearcats are averaging 223 yards per game on the ground. Senior running back Al McKeller is leading the MIAA with 144 rushing yards per game and Davonte Green is also in the the top 10 in the conference.
Sophomore Mike Hohensee has also stepped in behind the Bearcat offensive line and leads the MIAA in passing efficiency.
Owen admits he has thought about the possibility of playing football professionally, but knows the best way to earn a spot doing that is to focus on this season and specifically each week of it.
“Now that we are in the season, it is all about trying to improve myself, worry about our next opponent, getting a good team win and doing well as a group offensive line wise,” Owen said. “Not to say that I’m not thinking about my future, but I’m just trying to focus on the here and now. If I get my job done now, then I will set myself up for continuing to play after college.”