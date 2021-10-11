Super Senior Series: Over the course of seven weeks, the Maryville Forum will highlight the seven ‘super seniors’ for Bearcat football who returned for an additional season despite already earning their undergraduate degrees. The series has begun with Jackson Barnes, Bailey Pickering, Alec Tatum and Tanner Owen, and continues this week with Brody Buck.
Among all those graduates, Brody Buck is unique though. The Omaha native has had his degree in business management since 2019 and has even had to slow down the pace that he was taking classes on his business administration Master’s degree so he could have some left for this fall.
“I’ve actually had to take a couple classes that weren’t towards my major in the Master’s study just to stay eligible,” Buck explained.
Buck says there was no way he was going to miss out on one more season in a Bearcat helmet.
“This is the best team that I think I’ve played on since I’ve been here, not counting 2016 when I was a true freshman, because obviously they won it,” Buck said. “… It was a bigger push to stay because I know we have a lot of talent. I know we have a lot of guys who will help us win a championship this year. That is obviously why all the seniors came back because that is what we had on our mind.”
Buck plans to go into real estate and flipping houses after he graduates. He has helped his father do that since a young age.
“It is not a job that I necessarily have to start at a certain time period where it would help me in the long run over anything like that,” Buck said. “So I knew I could stay and play a little bit of football and not worry about my career after football.”
One of the teammates who Buck has the deepest bond with is fellow super senior and linebacker Jackson Barnes. Barnes and Buck came in as two of the three linebackers in the 2016 Bearcat recruiting class and the third quit the team during fall camp that year.
“Jackson at the time was still deciding on going to medical school afterwards, so I know there was a bit of a hesitation for him, but I think that hesitation was like one second,” Buck said. “… It is really cool to be able to go through my entire college career right beside Jackson.”
Buck and Barnes came up through the program together, splitting reps at a spot as sophomores in 2018 before Buck tore his ACL in a playoff at Grand Valley State. Buck missed a portion of the season in 2019 with his ACL injury and a meniscus injury.
That made this season’s comeback and desire to be a part of this defense even more important.
“It is exactly what Bearcat football preaches, just trust the process,” Buck said. “My first year, redshirted. Obviously we had a team, they needed no freshmen to play in 2016. In 2017, I got to travel, got to play special teams and go in when we are winning. Then my sophomore year, by the end of the year, me and Jackson were actually rotating at BUCK pretty much every other possession. Then 2019, just continually try to get more playing time.
“It has been a journey, man. Through my ACL injury and obviously the COVID year, it has been a long journey, but it seems to be like this year, I just get to enjoy it.”
The entire linebacking corps has been strong to start the season with Sam Phillips, Buck and Barnes as the starters, but also Isaac Vollstedt who would start on any other team in the country, but rotates in for the Bearcats and ensures that the group stays fresh.
Buck previously served in that rotation role behind the starters and knows the importance of that position.
“For our linebackers to fly around, it just helps to have at least four guys that you can trust out there,” Buck said. “If one guy needs a break or one guy is banged up, it just helps. I’ve been playing the BUCK position. I’ve played either side throughout the years, but this last week I took all rover reps which is on the strong side because Sam didn’t practice all week. Just stuff like where it makes us deeper and better as a group. If one of us goes down, we don’t miss a beat and we can just fill in our other guy, adjust accordingly and play ball.”
The start of the season could not have gone much better with a 5-0 start for the No. 2 ranked team in the AFCA poll.
“Talking about our senior class, we put in so much work that it is nice to have some opportunities to just let it go on Saturday,” Buck said.
After a string of dominant defensive performances in the first four games, the defense struggled by its standards last week against Pittsburg State, allowing 19 points. Buck is confident the team will learn from that experience though.
“We didn’t have the best defensive day, but we turned it on when we needed to,” Buck said. “Those type of things get me encouraged. Obviously, there are going to be a lot of things we need to work on this week and we are going to get ripped in the film room here (Monday) for all the mistakes we did. It is cool that our team is willing to fight and keep battling throughout the game.”