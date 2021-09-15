I picked a bad week to start a public MIAA pick’em column. Last week, I went 3-2, Matt Daniel from the Bleeding Green Podcast went 2-3 and Devin Albertson of D2Football.com and Micaela Dea of the St. Joseph News-Press went 1-4.
Micaela, Matt and Devin each know a ton about the MIAA and I’d like to think I do too, but last week’s slate was simply tough. The Northwest-Lincoln easy pick was taken from us and four of the five other games were of teams next to each other in the power rankings last week.
To steal a golf term, it was ‘moving day’ in the MIAA and teams had things to prove.
The subject of this column, however, is the team that still confuses every MIAA fan the most and the team Fort Hays State coach Chris Brown sees in his nightmares.
Missouri Western took a lot of heat from me in last week’s column because they talked a big game in the preseason and laid an absolute egg last week against Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos proved it was an egg this week as Emporia State downed them.
Western seems to do this every year, they will beat some of the MIAA’s blue bloods, but they can’t climb into that top tier themselves because they will have two or three stinkers throughout the year. Stats were not kept at the game — for some reason — but against Fort Hays State, the defense fueled much of the scoring.
I still have major questions about the Western offense and quarterback Anthony Vespo, but the defense appears legit. The Griffons should win their share of MIAA contests, even if they aren’t a real playoff contender especially if they can’t be more consistent.
The rest of the power rankings are a jumbled mess. I feel pretty good about my top four and their order as well as the bottom three and their order. The middle of the league is anyone’s guess though.
So with that level of certainty, let’s dive in …
1. Northwest (1-0)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats missed a potential stat-padding chance last Thursday, but in the grand scheme of things, none of their true goals were affected.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (2-0)
Trending: Up 1
For the second-straight week, the Lopers climb one spot in the rankings. If they do it again next week, that means there was a disaster in Warrensburg for Northwest.
3. Washburn (2-0)
Trending: Up 2
They aren’t just winning, but they are making statements in Topeka. We will see how good UCM actually is, but for now, that is a massive win for Washburn. If they can pick up another in Kearney this week, things get interesting.
4. Pittsburg State (1-1)
Trending: Steady
Lots of movement around them, but the Gorillas stay right at the edge of the top tier. With a 17-7 lead at halftime, it looked like the Gorillas were going to be No. 2 on this list, but UNK quarterback T.J. Davis had other ideas.
5. Emporia State (2-0)
Trending: Up 2
As Herm Edwards once said, ‘You play to win the game.’ The Hornets have won two games so I’m putting them in the top five. Have they played a good team yet? No. Do I think they will be in the top-5 very long? No. But they deserve recognition for winning the games they’ve played.
6. Missouri Western (1-1)
Trending: Up 3
I detailed it earlier but this team can beat anyone not named Northwest and lose to anyone outside the bottom three in the conference. It’s a coin flip every week.
7. Fort Hays State (0-2)
Trending: Down 5
The Tigers surely won’t be this low at the end of the season, but two losses are two losses. The schedule wasn’t kind with Northwest and then Tiger-kryptonite Western as the first two games. With Lincoln and Southern the next two weeks, the Tigers can lick their wounds.
8. Central Oklahoma (1-1)
Trending: Steady
Stephon Brown’s huge game against Missouri Western was brought back to earth on Saturday as he was sacked seven times and threw three picks against Emporia State.
9. Central Missouri (0-2)
Trending: Down 3
The non-Brook Bolles Mules have just not been good in the last five years. They were below .500 two seasons ago when he was injured for the year. Now he has graduated and they may face a similar fate. Northwest and Kearney games the next two weeks don’t help matters.
10. Northeastern State (1-1)
Trending: Up 1
Congrats to the RiverHawks on a big win, rallying from 10 down to beat Missouri Southern in Joplin. They now face an angry bunch of Gorillas this week.
11. Missouri Southern (0-2)
Trending: Down 1
The Lions out-rushed the RiverHawks, they out-passed the RiverHawks, and they won the turnover battle 2-0, but they lost the game. Tough pill to swallow for the Lions. The Lincoln game is Oct. 9.
12. Lincoln (0-1)
Trending: Steady
You can’t move up in the rankings if you don’t play games. If you are going to miss one, the trip to Maryville is the one the Blue Tigers would pick, but hopefully they get healthy soon and stay healthy.