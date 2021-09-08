I released my power rankings for MIAA football in our preview section a month ago, but Week One changed some things and taught us a lot. It’s time to revisit where these teams stack up.
1. Northwest (1-0)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats remain the top team in the MIAA and they may have established their own tier after Week One and what we’ve seen from other teams. I know people are nervous about the lack of points, but it was after a nearly two-year offseason against the best defense they will face during the regular season. Plus Al McKeller is really good. Watching the UCLA-LSU game Saturday, the announcers quoted Chip Kelly who said his defense plays “loud,” meaning you can hear their hits when you are watching on T.V. This Bearcat defense plays loud.
2. Fort Hays State (0-1)
Trending: Steady
They lost Week One. That was what they were supposed to do. The Tigers played tough. Chance Fuller looked good. The defense looked elite. And the running game won’t have to deal with the Bearcat front seven again. Fort Hays State will be just fine.
3. Nebraska-Kearney (1-0)
Trending: Up 1 spot
The next four weeks for Nebraska-Kearney will tell the tale. At Pittsburg State, against Washburn, at Central Missouri and at Fort Hays State. Run the table and you are looking at a playoff berth with an incredibly soft schedule the rest of the way with the exception of Oct. 30 in Maryville — which could be a de-facto MIAA title game.
4. Pittsburg State (1-0)
Trending: Up 1 spot
In other people’s poll, this will be a bigger jump, but I expected Pitt State to be good. I didn’t expect them to be ‘take the Mules to the woodshed’ good. They made a loud statement on last Thursday and will have the chance to make another when they host the Lopers.
5. Washburn (1-0)
Trending: Up 1 spot
Struggled here because how much can you take from a 76-12 game against Lincoln. I didn’t drastically change their ranking other than to drop one team below them. That team, Central Missouri, will make a trip to Topeka, Kan. this Thursday. That game is for fifth in my rankings.
6. Central Missouri (0-1)
Trending: Down 3 spots
The first big mover in the rankings is Central Missouri. Now, I was lower on them than most coming in and higher on Pittsburg State, so they don’t move as much for me as others. This is a must-win game against Washburn to maintain postseason hopes. I do have faith in Jim Svoboda to get it turned around, but an 0-2 start with the Bearcats looming in Week 3 and UNK in Week 4 would be tough to recover from.
7. Emporia State (1-0)
Trending: Up 1 spot
Emporia State might have its quarterback after Braden Gleason threw for 322 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week One. It was a was against Northeastern State and that is why they don’t climb more, but when coach Garin Higgins has a quarterback, the Hornets are pretty good and Gleason looks impressive.
8. Central Oklahoma (1-0)
Trending: Up 1 spot
The Bronchos opened some eyes in Week One and will likely climb other’s rankings more. I didn’t think Missouri Western was very good coming in, but I didn’t expect transfer quarterback Stephon Brown to tear them up like he did. The TCU transfer threw for 189 yards and a touchdown and ran for 126 yards and another score. He could quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.
9. Missouri Western (0-1)
Trending: Down 2 spots
I was lower on the Griffons coming into the season than anybody, but I was still too high if Week One is any indication. Coach Matt Williamson said he and his coaches “started this program obviously from scratch, from zero.” His predecessor, Jerry Partridge, led the Griffons to 11-straight winning seasons including four playoff berths and a national quarterfinal appearance. ‘Zero’ sounds pretty good right about now.
10. Missouri Southern (0-1)
Trending: Steady
The Lions had a tough opening draw with a trip to Kearney, Neb.. They played a scoreless first quarter with the Lopers and had two long drives. It got ugly after that, but it's something to build on.
11. Northeastern State (0-1)
Trending: Up 1 spot
A 38-7 loss to Emporia State is ugly, but this list gets uglier one spot lower. A trip to Joplin this week may allow the RiverHawks to jump another spot.
12. Lincoln (0-1)
Trending: Down 1 spot
Running back Hosea Franklin was the reason I was higher on the Blue Tigers than the RiverHawks. After 20 carries for 13 yards against Washburn, the line scares me enough to back off that. Hoping all the Blue Tigers can recover from their COVID-19 situations and continue the season.