Homecoming on October 30 in Maryville. That game continues to look like the MIAA championship game in five weeks.
Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney appear to be on a collision course, and for the MIAA, it looks increasingly likely that those are the two teams with legitimate playoff chances. The AFCA poll is loaded with Michigan schools and GAC schools. Two-loss teams are going to struggle to get a spot, so unless Washburn or Pittsburg State get very hot, the MIAA is placing their hopes in the Lopers and Bearcats.
I, for one, would be very intrigued to see T.J. Davis in the playoffs after his late-game heroics the last two weeks.
I started this power rankings column in the preseason with tiers and right now, the tiers would be Northwest and Kearney in tier one, Pitt State and Washburn in tier two, then everyone else in tier three.
It isn’t normally like this, but it certainly makes these picks columns and power rankings more interesting.
1. Northwest (3-0)
Trending: Steady
After scoring 85 points in their last two games, the Bearcats are looking nearly impossible to beat. The best running back in the country and the best defense is a nice come combo. Oh and Mike Hohensee is looking pretty good.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (4-0)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers showed that they are human this week as Central Missouri hung with them before losing 31-28. T.J. Davis still hasn’t shown that though with 547 rushing yards this season — 142 more than second place in the MIAA with Al McKeller — and we all know how good he is. He is also third in passer efficiency behind only Mike Hohensee and Washburn’s Mitch Schurig.
3. Washburn (3-1)
Trending: Steady
Speaking of Schurig, the coach’s son is playing at an elite level. Against Missouri Western, who is thought to have a good defense, Schurig was 24-for-30 for 388 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. James Letcher Jr., is an elite receiver as well.
4. Pittsburg State (3-1)
Trending: Steady
A 2-point win against Emporia State allowed the Gorillas to keep pace with Washburn and stay in the MIAA race. Mak Sexton continues to be another in the list of great MIAA quarterbacks. If they can survive a trip to Joplin, the Gorillas will be fired up to shoot their shot in Maryville the following week.
5. Fort Hays State (2-2)
Trending Steady
All of these teams hold steady in my rankings but once we get to this point, it continues to be an ‘any given Saturday’ situation. I still think Chance Fuller is a very good quarterback even if the numbers disagree this season.
6. Missouri Western (2-2)
Trending: Steady
Normally a coach deflects blame from his team and puts it on himself. Matt Williamson goes the other way. On the Cliff Notes Podcast last week, Williamson was asked about his team’s slow starts and he said that at halftime of the Emporia State game he told his team that “this is not a coaching issue.” I continue to be underwhelmed with Western considering the talent they have. They have the talent to be one of the MIAA teams that can push Northwest, but on the field, they haven’t shown they can compete with a team of that caliber.
7. Emporia State (2-2)
Trending: Steady
A half inch from beating Western and a 2-point loss to Pittsburg State, the Hornets are quietly close to 4-0. Washburn better be ready for rivalry week this week, because the Hornets are a much improved team and have a case to be higher on this list.
8. Central Missouri (0-4)
Trending: Steady
Here is where my rankings and the standings really differ. The Mules showed some fight last week against Kearney. Is Logan Twehous on the level of some of the elite quarterbacks in this conference? No, he is not. Is he better than Kyle Bradley and all the quarterbacks behind him on this list? He certainly appears to be. The Mules have the four toughest games on their schedule out of the way. The blowout losses should be in the rearview.
9. Northeastern State (2-2)
Trending: Steady
A 1-point win over Lincoln isn’t enough to justify jumping a team who was within one score of Kearney. The RiverHawks can prove me wrong this week when they host Central Missouri. On paper, Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma the next two weeks look winnable. If Northeastern State is 4-2, Rich Wright and Josh Lynn may have some competition for MIAA Coach of the Year.
10. Missouri Southern (1-3)
Trending: Steady
Losing 42-21 to Fort Hays State represents big growth for the Lions. Rivalry game with Pittsburg State is this week, but next week, the Lions get Lincoln. I really like coach Atiba Bradley.
11. Central Oklahoma (1-3)
Trending: Steady
Being tied after one quarter in Maryville is a good thing. The next three quarters weren’t as good. Keats Calhoun can be a good quarterback and it will be interesting to see their offense if he continues to lead it. The Bronchos rushed for negative-28 yards against the Bearcats, so maybe Stephon Brown can start too, but at running back. That’d actually be fun to see the tricks Nick Bobeck and his staff could draw up.
12. Lincoln (0-3)
Trending: Steady
They were so close last week. Can they continue to grow this week with the team right above them in these rankings? Hosea Franklin finally got on track for 115 yards and three touchdowns. The Blue Tigers need their star to be a star if they are going to pull any of these upsets.