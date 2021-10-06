The real Fort Hays State finally stood up in the final 17 minutes of their home game against Nebraska-Kearney with 28 unanswered points for a 42-35 win over the previously unbeaten Lopers.
Chance Fuller broke out with 345 yards passing and three touchdowns, and the Tigers piled up over 200 rushing yards.
If this is the real Fort Hays State for the rest of the season, it could spell death for the MIAA’s hopes of getting two playoff teams. Assuming that Northwest wins out — that is still a big assumption, but they will be big favorites in every game — no other team will have less than two losses.
Fort Hays State is suddenly the next frontrunner for a playoff spot. They have already faced the Lopers and Bearcats. They lost their first two games of the season, but if they could end the year on a 9-game winning streak, then they would jump squarely into that playoff conversation.
The Lopers and Gorillas are the only MIAA teams with just one loss, and if either could beat Northwest in Maryville, they become a likely playoff selection.
Nebraska-Kearney will still be heavy favorites against everyone on their schedule except Northwest. They have already played Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Washburn and Pittsburg State.
A two-loss Nebraska-Kearney would be an interesting dilemma for the playoffs. They would definitely need Fort Hays State to lose again because if both have two losses, the head-to-head would likely decide it.
Pittsburg State is the other team to watch. If they lose in Maryville on Saturday, that season finale in Hays on November 13 could become a play-in game if both teams have two losses going into it.
As you can guess from these first 300 words of this column, I don’t see a path to the playoffs for Emporia State or Washburn anymore. Three-loss teams like Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western and Northeastern State are also clearly out.
With that, here are my new MIAA rankings.
1. Northwest (4-0)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats have combined to allow negative-20 yards in rushing the last two weeks. This defense is dominant. If Mike Hohensee can’t go this week, the Bearcats will need that defense to be big against Pittsburg State.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (4-1)
Trending: Steady
T.J. Davis is human. Losing in Hays is not a season ender for the Lopers, but the margin for error is disappearing especially with struggles the week prior against Central Missouri. The Lopers need to right the ship against Western this week.
3. Fort Hays State (3-2)
Trending: Up 2
Talked about it in the lead-in, but the Tigers appear to be back, but that loss to Missouri Western will haunt them all season if this continues. If they would have found a way to win that, they’d be 4-1 and looking like a playoff lock.
4. Pittsburg State (4-1)
Trending: Steady
Seems like the teams around them keep changing, but Pittsburg State holds steady at this No. 4 spot for me. Narrow wins over Emporia State and Missouri Southern don’t do much to inspire confidence. A good performance in Maryville would quickly change that narrative.
5. Emporia State (3-2)
Trending: Up 2
Emporia State lost by one to Missouri Western and two to Pittsburg State. They are so close to being 5-0. Unfortunately, they’ve had a soft schedule and still have games against Northwest, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on the way.
6. Washburn (3-2)
Trending: Down 3
Fort Hays State and Northwest the next two weeks could spell trouble for Washburn. They hammered Lincoln and Central Missouri to begin the year, but since then have lost to Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State and barely beat a struggling Missouri Western.
7. Central Missouri (1-4)
Trending: Up 1
Logan Twehous season is here. The former Washburn quarterback was 28-for-34 for 405 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions last week in the Mules’ first win. The Mules are suddenly very frisky with games against Emporia State and Fort Hays State coming up where they could shake up the MIAA’s playoff chances.
8. Missouri Western (2-3)
Trending: Down 2
That Northwest game was ugly. The one touchdown they got clearly shouldn’t have counted and Northwest was on pace to hang 60 on them before Hohensee got hurt. This team has talent and could play the role of spoiler, but that 9-win talk in the preseason looks pretty laughable.
9. Central Oklahoma (2-3)
Trending: Up 2
Using both Keats Calhoon and Stephon Brown seemed to work. It makes the team a little predictable against good teams, but against the ones they should beat, it gives them a chance to find a hot hand.
10. Northeastern State (2-3)
Trending: Down 1
The Oklahoma state championship is this Thursday between Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma. The RiverHawks have already made great progress this season, but winning this game and getting back to .500 at this point in the season would be a nice feather in the cap.
11. Missouri Southern (1-4)
Trending: Down 1
Good for them to challenge their geographic rival. Like the Northwest-Western game, the Pitt State-Southern rivalry is a big brother versus little brother matchup and nearly winning is a nice moral victory. I’ve said it before, but I like coach Atiba Bradley.
12. Lincoln (0-4)
Trending: Steady
Hosea Franklin had another 100-yard game. For the Blue Tigers, it is now or never. If they can’t beat Missouri Southern on Saturday, it is almost impossible to see them winning a game this season.