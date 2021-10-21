All season, there had been only two things we could truly count on in the MIAA. Northwest Missouri State winning and Lincoln losing.
Well, if Lincoln beats Nebraska-Kearney this week I think we should all just give up.
Washburn upset what felt like was becoming the natural order of things last week by handing Northwest it’s first loss. The Bearcats had a scare the previous week against Pittsburg State, but an actual loss still seemed hard to imagine.
Now with the L in hand, Bearcat fans must turn their attention from making a case to be seeded over Ferris State for No. 1 and instead beating Nebraska-Kearney next week and securing a playoff bid.
1. Northwest (5-1)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats are still the best team in the MIAA, but they have two weeks before Nebraska-Kearney comes to town looking to change that narrative.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (6-1)
Trending: Steady
If Bearcat fans think the last two weeks have been stressful, imagine the last five for the Lopers with four one-score games. On October 30th, Maryville is still the place to be.
3. Washburn (5-2)
Trending: Up 1
You can’t beat Northwest and not have a jump. The rest of the way, the Ichabods become Bearcat fans because they need that win to look really good come playoff selection time.
4. Pittsburg State (5-2)
Trending: Down 1
The top-4 teams have clearly separated themselves at this point.
5. Emporia State (3-4)
Trending: Up 2
Four one-score losses including this week in Kearney. Emporia State can clearly play with anyone.
6. Central Oklahoma (4-3)
Trending: Up 2
I do this with hesitation because the next three games on the schedule are brutal, but they beat Fort Hays State and Missouri Western so they deserve this spot.
7. Missouri Southern (3-4)
Trending: Up 3
The Lions are on a winning streak. They haven’t had one of those since 2014. If Atiba Bradley isn’t the MIAA Coach of the Year, something is wrong.
8. Missouri Western (3-4)
Trending: Up 1
Should the Reagan Jones era begin now in St. Joseph with the freshman quarterback starting? My gut feeling is yes. He looks like he could be the real deal.
9. Fort Hays State (3-4)
Trending: Down 4
The Tigers seem like they are ready for 2022 at this point. What happened to Chase Fuller is a mystery.
10. Central Missouri (2-5)
Trending: Down 4
The Tigers and Mules seem to rise and fall together. As soon as I try to talk myself into the preseason hype, a week like this week happens.
11. Northeastern State (2-5)
Trending: Steady
Getting run off the field by a middle-of-the-pack Western is a bad look, but looking ahead is worse. An angry Northwest is next week and then they have the team that made them angry with Washburn. Oh, and the season finale is a fun trip to a Kearney team looking to make one last playoff impression.
12. Lincoln (0-6)
Trending: Steady
The least amount of points the Blue Tigers have given up was 49 to Northeastern State. That is bad.