The winner of Saturday afternoon’s Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney game would have to lose its final two games to not finish with at least a share of the MIAA championship.
The Lopers knocked off the Bearcats 24-17 in 2019 in Kearney. Prior to that, the Lopers hadn’t beaten the Bearcats since 1990.
Northwest has to be the favorite at home, but T.J. Davis is the type of multi-threat quarterback which is needed against the Bearcat defense.
Saturday’s matchup will be the first time that both teams will be ranked for a matchup.
1. Northwest (6-1)
Trending: Steady
The quarterback situation has to be the most intriguing question about Northwest for the MIAA and the nation. Besides the obvious with Braden Wright’s return, Mike Hohensee ran in a touchdown against Northeastern State which is a big part of his game when healthy. The defense and rushing attack remains elite.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (7-1)
Trending: Steady
What if T.J. Davis pulled this off. Two years in the MIAA and two wins over the Bearcats is a short list of players and he still has plenty of time left. Bearcats fans could find their biggest rival from a player standpoint in years. Only problem is that Davis is a hard kid to root against with the way he plays the game.
3. Washburn (6-2)
Trending: Steady
Kellen Simoncic leads the Ichabods to a second-straight win. When Mitch Schurig can return the job should stay his, but Washburn appears to have its quarterback of the future even if it wasn’t always pretty in Edmond on Saturday.
4. Pittsburg State (6-2)
Trending: Steady
The Gorillas hammered the Griffons in St. Joseph. Pittsburg State led 27-0 in the third quarter before Western mustered a bit of offense to make it look a little closer. Big stretch to end the season for Pittsburg State with Central Oklahoma, Washburn and Fort Hays State. Sweep and they could climb back into playoff contention.
5. Emporia State (4-4)
Trending: Steady
I picked Emporia State to lose to Missouri Southern last week in my upset special and the Hornets led the entire way in a game that was tight throughout. Nice win for the Hornets who get Fort Hays State and Lincoln the next two weeks.
6. Fort Hays State (4-4)
Trending: Up 3
My violent swings with how I feel about Fort Hays State continue. They are the new Missouri Western. For years, Western could beat anyone and lose to almost anyone. This year’s Griffons are struggling with the ‘beat anyone’ portion of that equation, but Hays has beaten Kearney, but has losses to Central Oklahoma and Missouri Western. A win over Central Missouri shouldn’t change my opinion this much, but I pick UCM so it has to change it a bit.
7. Central Oklahoma (4-4)
Trending: Down 1
They led Washburn with three and a half minutes left in the game. This team has improved so much from when they played in Maryville, but I think I still have that clouding my judgement. With Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney the next two weeks, it might be tough for the Bronchos to finish above .500 this year.
8. Missouri Southern (3-5)
Trending: Down 1
Atiba Bradley is still the MIAA Coach of the Year. They need a win over Missouri Western this week to regain momentum, because Northwest and Washburn is a tough way to end the schedule.
9. Missouri Western (3-5)
Trending: Down 1
This team is much closer to 1-6 than above .500. They squeaked by Emporia State by literal inches and Fort Hays State forgot how to play football for a quarter (got out-scored 28-7) and still only lost by seven. It is a soft end-of-season schedule for the Griffons, but they certainly aren’t a given to beat Missouri Southern or Central Missouri.
10. Central Missouri (2-6)
Trending: Steady
At least the Mules get Lincoln this week. I could easily see the Mules finishing the year 3-0 by beating Lincoln, Western and Central Oklahoma, but the way they are playing, 1-2 seems like a much safer bet.
11. Northeastern State (2-6)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks are going to finish the year with two wins which is a big step forward for them. Don’t let what is going to be an ugly second half to the season cloud that They haven’t played a game closer than 30 points in a month and that likely won’t change with Washburn and Kearney next up.
12. Lincoln (0-7)
Trending: Steady
The least amount of points the Blue Tigers have given up was 49 to Northeastern State. That is bad. Yes, I know this is the same stat from last week, but it is still true and still bad.