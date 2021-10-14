All season long, Pittsburg State and Washburn have been lurking near the top of the MIAA standings, but they each have lacked that signature game to show that they will be amongst that top four when the season ends.
Then each lost to Nebraska-Kearney and until Saturday neither had been tested by Northwest Missouri State or Fort Hays State. Saturday, they each received a big test.
Washburn is the most clear cut, they kept their playoff dreams alive by beating Fort Hays State — likely ending the Tigers dreams of a playoff berth.
Pittsburg State’s case is more complicated because they did lose, but a 1-point loss in Maryville is the most impressive MIAA loss you can have. Their defense was very good and the offense gave Northwest the most trouble it has had all year — by a wide margin.
The MIAA playoff race is crystalizing more and more with Northwest looking likely to be in and Nebraska-Kearney as the next most likely, but if Pittsburg State can run the table, they will be firmly in the mix and if they play like they did this week, running the table looks possible if not probable.
The road doesn’t get any easier for Washburn as they host Northwest this week. A loss likely eliminates them as a playoff possibility, but a win is a massive resume booster.
1. Northwest (5-0)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats looked beatable for the first time this season other than brief moments in Hays. The test was probably good for the Bearcats, but that doesn’t mean that fans still aren’t catching their breath.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (5-1)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers rolled on through Missouri Western after last week’s setback against Fort Hays State. T.J. Davis is still really good at football and Josh Lynn is a heck of a coach. October 30th in Bearcat Stadium — you’ll want to be there.
3. Pittsburg State (4-2)
Trending: Up 1
The running game and quick passing game looked dangerous in Maryville. They had seven drives which reached scoring position — against Northwest, that is incredible.
4. Washburn (4-2)
Trending: Up 2
The Ichabods made it through the first week of the Tiger-Bearcat gauntlet. This one should be tougher for Washburn. Mitch Schurig was sacked six times and still completed 25-of-31 for 282 yards and three scores with no interceptions.
5. Fort Hays State (3-3)
Trending: Down 2
The Tigers are still a good team, but their playoff chances are effectively dead. Would not to a surprise to see them not lose another game before their showdown with Pittsburg State to end the year. That loss in St. Joseph will continue to haunt the Tigers.
6. Central Missouri (2-4)
Trending: Up 1
Other than Fort Hays State in a couple weeks, the Mules have Missouri Southern, Lincoln, Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma on the schedule. The Mules will still finish above .500.
7. Emporia State (3-3)
Trending: Down 2
While the Mules’ schedule gets easier after their game, the Hornets gets tougher. With games against Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State left, the Hornets will need an upset to finish above .500.
8. Central Oklahoma (3-3)
Trending: Up 1
The schedule gets tougher the rest of the way, but the Bronchos being .500 at this point is a nice look for the program.
9. Missouri Western (2-4)
Trending: Down 1
The Griffons got through the two sure losses to the Bearcats and the Lopers. They were hammered in both games, but that was pretty much expected. The quarterback controversy is intriguing with some winnable game upcoming.
10. Missouri Southern (2-4)
Trending: Up 1
They still host Central Missouri and Missouri Western. They have more winnable games than Northeastern State, so they get the nod here. I’ve said it before, but I like coach Atiba Bradley.
11. Northeastern State (2-4)
Trending: Down 1
They really could use a win in St. Joseph this weekend. Northeastern State has a tough slate after that. Northwest, Washburn, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney are their final four games.
12. Lincoln (0-5)
Trending: Steady
The outlook for the rest of the season is bleak for the Blue Tigers. They end the season by hosting Missouri Western, which is probably their only hope for a competitive game. Standout running back Hosea Franklin is back up to third in the MIAA in rushing yards per at least.