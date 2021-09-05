MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bearcat victories are normally a staple of fall weekends in Maryville. After last fall, Bearcat players, coaches and fans had some catching up to do when it came to celebrating wins.
The Northwest teams provided plenty of smiles this week with football starting things on Thursday with a 15-7 win at Fort Hays State. Cross country won both the men’s and women’s team races at Friday’s Bearcat Open. Volleyball took the baton on Friday and Saturday with a 4-0 weekend in Tampa, Fla., which was capped with a thrilling 5-set win over No. 5 Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
Bearcat soccer finished the undefeated weekend by building on its 2-0 win over Sioux Falls with a 4-2 win over Wayne State in the home opener on Sunday afternoon at Bearcat Pitch.
“It is a matter of time,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said of the six goals on opening weekend. “We have some new players and we are doing some different things. It is in the fine details and executing. Some of it is just hard work and being in the right place and anticipating that your teammate is going to put the ball where they are supposed to.”
The players were thrilled to see Bearcat fans come out to the pitch and watch them start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
“It was awesome,” Northwest sophomore Kaylie Rock said. “We had a scrimmage not too long ago and a few people came out, but not that many. I think the word got out that we were actually finally having a season game. I was so impressed by the numbers out here, and it was loud, and it was really exciting. It was really awesome.”
The fans were treated to a fun brand of soccer with Wayne State and Northwest trading punches for much of the opening half.
Northwest got on the board first with new addition Annelize Aleixo finding the back of the net in the ninth minute on a long shot with the keeper coming out to play a ball. It was the transfer’s first goal as a Bearcat.
Wayne State found the offense to match in the 27th minute when Megan Phillips had her first goal of the season.
Northwest answered in the 38th minute as Teagan Blackburn — a sophomore from St. Albert’s Catholic in Council Bluffs, Iowa — scored her first goal of the season on an assist by Linsi Mashburn.
“I feel confident with whoever is up top which is great as a team to have those options,” Blackburn said.
The lead was short-lived and Wayne State tied things again less than 90 seconds later with a goal by Skyler Stueckrath in the 40th minute. The 2-2 tie remained until the second half.
The second 45 minutes started a little slower than the first, but freshman Hannah Stirling, who had a goal against Sioux Falls on Friday, made things happen with a run in the 74th minute and she would Blackburn slicing down the middle of the field with a pass that Blackburn put in the back of the net for a 3-2 lead.
“To have her more fresh at the end of the game, that was the pay off for us today with what she did for the team,” Gordon said.
Blackburn didn’t start against Wayne State, but coach Marc Gordon loved the energy she brought as a substitute. Blackburn finished the game with two shots, two goals and an assist.
Her assist came in the 83rd minute. After Blackburn gave the team the lead, the Bearcats kept pushing forward and kept the pressure on Wayne State.
“It is a cry of many soccer coaches that the next five or ten minutes are so important,” Gordon said. “Keep your momentum and tempo. I think it’s just being in those situations more and understanding how you manage them."
The aggressive mindset was finally rewarded in the 83rd minute with Stirling making another strong run and shot, Blackburn nearly got her third goal for a hat trick, but another rebound game to Rock on the left side of the empty net and she allowed the big crowd to start celebrating a few minutes early with the goal to put the game away.
“I give no credit to myself,” Rock said with a laugh. “I think Hannah had a great shot, Teagan did a wonderful job following, and I just happened to be at the right place at the right time and I got lucky. All credit to Hannah and Teagan on that one.”
Rock scored against Sioux Falls as well.
Alexis Serna Castillo made a save in the final minute to give her five in the second half and a clean 45 minutes. Ashley Williams played the first half and also had five saves.
“I’m really excited for what this means for the rest of the season,” Rock said.
Cross Country
Northwest picked up a pair of team wins in Friday’s Bearcat Open.
The women’s team was led by Amber Owens and Caroline Cunningham who finished second and third. Kaylee Harp, Tori Castle and Emily Saalfeld gave the Bearcats five top-10 finishers.
In the men’s race, Jacob Nkamasiai, Jake Norris and Fedrick Kipyego took second, third and fourth. Mike Lagat and Augustine Lisoreng gave Northwest five top-10 men’s runners as well.
Volleyball
Northwest was 4-0 this weekend in the Courtyard by Marriott Volleyball Classic in Tampa, Fla.
They got going on Friday with a 3-1 win over Augustana (S.D.). The game scores were 25-21, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-18.
Rachel Sturdevant led Northwest with 13 kills while Olivia Dir had 12 kills and added four aces.
In Friday’s second match, the Bearcats swept Ashland (Ohio) 25-20, 25-18 and 25-14. Jaden Ferguson led the way with 11 kills and three blocks.
Saturday started with a sweep of Illinois-Springfield 25-16, 26-24 and 25-21. Payton Kirchhoefer had a team-high 13 kills. Abby Brunssen had three blocks.
Saturday afternoon was the biggest test with No. 5 Tampa, but the No. 17 Bearcats dispatched of Tampa in their home gym. The game scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 16-25 and 17-15.
The Bearcats trailed 14-8 in the fifth set, but had a massive rally with Brunssen at the service line. Dir had two kills to get it started.
A Tampa error was followed by another Dir kill and a Brunssen ace. The score was tied at 14-14 on a Tampa error and after the teams traded errors, Dir and Avery Kemp combined on a block to put the Bearcats up 16-15. Kemp then ended it with a kill for the 17-15 fifth-set victory.
Kirchhoefer had 14 kills while Ferguson added 12 against Tampa. Ferguson led the team with seven blocks and Brunssen added six. Alyssa Rezac had 48 assists and 24 digs to lead the team in both categories.