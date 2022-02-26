MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins is no stranger to big games so it is only fitting that the all-time leading scorer in Northwest Missouri State’s history will have a championship on the line when he takes the floor for the final time in Bearcat Arena this afternoon.
“This place has been my home for five years now,” Hudgins said. “… It is just a special place to play.”
Hudgins, who is forgoing an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to turn professional, and the Bearcats host Fort Hays State in the regular-season finale. The Bearcats and the Tigers are tied atop the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma at 17-4 this season.
“It means a lot — the last home game here,” Hudgins said. “It has been a long five years, it has been a fun five years though. Just to play in a big game for the last one is pretty special for me.”
Central Oklahoma will host Missouri Southern at the same time as the game in Maryville.
A Northwest loss makes the Bearcats the three seed at next week’s MIAA Tournament. If Northwest wins, they clinch at least a share of the MIAA championship for the ninth-straight year. A Missouri Southern win makes that an outright title, but if the Bronchos win the teams share the title and Central Oklahoma gets the top seed next week.
“It is a big game against a good team,” Hudgins said. “I’m just ready to play.”
Hudgins won’t be the only player honored for Senior Day. His backcourt partner for the last four years, Diego Bernard, will also be recognized. Bernard hasn’t decided if he is using his extra year of eligibility, but Northwest wanted to make sure to recognize him in case he decides to move on.
“We’ve been through it all — two championships, the crazy regional championships, the buzzer-beaters, the alley-oops, the dunks and all that,” Hudgins said. “It is just special being through that with someone. He is also my roommate, so that’s even more special. We live with each other. We are around each other all the time.”
Hudgins says his favorite memory as a Bearcats was winning the national championship as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
“When the confetti was going down at the championship game — and I’m what, like 19 years old — and I see all this and I’m like, ‘Man, this is what hard work does.’” Hudgins said.
The women’s game, which begins the festivities at 1:30 p.m., also has plenty of MIAA Tournament implications and the Bearcat fans can still follow the action in Edmond, Oklahoma, to see how things will shake out for the team.
Northwest is currently the six seed in the MIAA Tournament and had the tie-breaking win at Central Oklahoma earlier this year. A six seed means a bye in the MIAA Tournament and a matchup with third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney in the quarterfinals.
With Northwest and Central Oklahoma each playing a co-leader in the MIAA, the only result which won’t lead to Northwest getting the six seed is if Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State both win.
Before the women’s game, Northwest will honor seniors Mallory McConkey, Caitlyn Jordon and Kylie Coleman. Bernard and Hudgins will be honored between games.
Hudgins has at most 10 more games in a Northwest uniform and he is looking to make the most of them.
“The struggles of this year are, honestly, helping us,” Hudgins said. “We are becoming stronger, mentally tougher and we are just figuring it out. I feel like we have really good pieces on this team and I feel like we are still growing. We have not reached our peak in any shape or form. We are just going to keep growing and keep competing and we will see what the future holds.”