Northeastern State is looking to climb higher in the MIAA hierarchy than its No. 12 ranking in the MIAA Preseason Poll. The ranking matches the RiverHawks finished last season when they were 5-21 overall and 3-16 in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
Northeastern State returns its top six scorers from last season, headlined by All-MIAA honorable mention guard Cenia Hayes. Now a senior, Hayes averaged 14.7 points a game last season and also led the team in rebounds, steals and blocks.
Shae Sanchez and Maegan Lee also return as starting guards. Sanchez averaged 12.3 points a game and Lee finished with 5.8 points a night. Morgan Lee also made 15 starters at guard.
Cielo McClain and Britney Ho are the team’s top frontcourt returners. Zaria Collins only started four games, but was the team’s fourth-leading scorer.
Who’s gone?
The RiverHawks graduate rotation players Morgan Hellyer and Tree Brooks from the frontcourt.
Hellyer made 11 starts and averaged 4.3 points a game. Brooks made 12 starts and averaged 3.4 points per game.
What does Coach say?
“We are really optimistic about what we are capable of doing. We are working on our team chemistry to help us get there and just building on some of those lessons that we learned last season.” - RiverHawk head coach Fala Bullock