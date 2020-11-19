Northeastern State enjoyed its first winning season in six years last year as the went 18-11 overall and 11-8 in the MIAA to finish tied for fifth. However, with the release of the MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll, the RiverHawks are projected for the league’s biggest fall and are picked 13th.
Who’s back?
Senior guard Brad Davis returns to the RiverHawks in what will likely be an elevated role next season. Davis didn’t make any starts last season, but was still the team’s third-leading scorer at 7.5 points per game.
Troy Locke was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 7.2 points per game and also didn’t make any starts. He returns for his senior year.
DeVonta Prince is the only RiverHawk to return with any starts on his resume from last year. The senior wing made four starts and averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Daniel Dotson and Payton Guiot also return after playing reserve roles last season.
Who’s gone?
Kendrick Thompson and Caleb Smith led the RiverHawks’ charge up the MIAA standings. Both made the All-MIAA Second Team.
Both players averaged 16.1 points per game with Thompson leading the team in assists and Smith leading the team in steals.
Iain McLaughlin started 28 games on the wing and averaged 6.4 points a game. Josh Ihek was an MIAA All-Defense selection.
Bradley George started 25 games and Aaron Givens started 13 games.
What does Coach say?
“As far as our team, we are getting to know each other. Everybody is new. Our coaching staff is entirely new. All of our players are new to us. We are getting to know each other, trying to form the habits, build the culture and all those things that go into a preseason.” - RiverHawk head coach Ja Havens