MARYVILLE, Mo. — Up until last season, Nebraska-Kearney had never had a winning season in the MIAA. The Lopers best season before the 6-5 mark in 2019 was a pair of 3-8 campaigns.
On Saturday, the 2021 Lopers prepare for one of the biggest games in the history of Nebraska-Kearney football — a 2 p.m., kickoff in Maryville for command of the MIAA race.
“The nice thing for us is that we have played in a lot of these, at least our upperclassmen have,” Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright said of the big-game feel for his team. “We are excited for the opportunity.”
Both teams come into the game with just one loss while Pittsburg State and Washburn sit at two losses each. A win would give either Northwest Missouri State or Nebraska-Kearney control of its own destiny for an MIAA championship and a playoff berth.
“Our kids will be excited for the opportunity,” Wright said. “We have a huge challenge ahead of us. We are just geeked up for the opportunity to compete.”
The matchup of the day comes when Northwest’s MIAA-leading defense — in total defense — squares off with the top offense in the league for the Lopers.
It is no secret who makes the Loper offense run. Quarterback T.J. Davis is second in the MIAA with 830 rushing yards this season and leading the league in rushing touchdowns with 13.
“He is an extremely efficient runner,” Wright said. “He is dangerous in space. He is a tough kid. I have watched him get hit a lot. He plays with a lot of toughness and a lot of passion. He will run downhill and he will run the ball out on the perimeter. He is as good in space as anybody we’ve played against in my time here.”
The second-year starter is also leading the MIAA by a wide margin in passing efficiency. He has 1,573 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
“The thing that he added to his repertoire is the ability to throw the ball at a higher level,” Wright said. “That is the biggest difference between him in 2019 and now.”
On the other side, Northwest is keeping its plan at quarterback close to the vest, but the likelihood is that both Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee will play for the Bearcats.
Wright, a 3-year starter, made his return to the Bearcats last week against Northeastern State. He saw second-half snaps with the game decided and went 4-for-5 for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Hohensee, who has started six games this season, also played well last week with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. His increased mobility was a promising sign as he has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury.
“I thought both did a good job,” Rich Wright said. “Mike is back to being mobile again which is kind of nice because we went for four weeks without him able to run with the ball. He feels full speed and that is good. Braden was able to get some in-game action. He was efficient with what he did. He is chomping at the bit. We will just plan on using both Q’s.”
The Lopers have the MIAA’s second-best passing defense behind Northwest.
Northwest ran for 387 yards and four touchdowns last week against Northeastern State. While the RiverHawks are the MIAA’s third worst defense at stopping the run, Nebraska-Kearney has the fourth worst and allows 4.6 yards per carry.
Northwest senior running back Al McKeller will be counted on for a big game. He comes into the game averaging an MIAA-best 133.9 rushing yards per game and a 6.2 yards-per-carry average.
Saturday is also Homecoming for the Bearcats which is always an exciting day in Maryville.
“The Homecoming football game is always a special day for us here,” Rich Wright said.