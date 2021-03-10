The No. 1 ranked team in the country is the second seed in the NCAA Division-II Central Region. That tells you all you need to know about the Central Region Tournament which will begin this weekend in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Northwest Missouri State is that No. 1 team in the NABC Coaches Poll, but the Bearcats dropped to the second seed in the Central Region behind pre-determined host school Northern State.
The bracket is a split between the MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with the NSIC occupying the top half of the bracket with the first, third and fourth seeds, and the MIAA in the bottom half of the bracket with the second, third and sixth seeds.
Washburn, fresh off the MIAA Tournament win over Northwest on Tyler Geiman’s three-quarters court shot, is the third seed and will face sixth-seeded Missouri Western on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.
Missouri Western won both regular season meetings with Washburn before the Ichabods dominated the Griffons in the MIAA semifinals last week.
The other opening round game is fifth-seeded Minnesota State-Moorhead and fourth-seeded Wayne State. Although both schools are in the NSIC, they did not face each other this season. The schools split their matchups last year. They were set to play in the NSIC semifinals, but Wayne State forfeited due to COVID-19 protocols.
Northern State will face the winner of the Minnesota State-Moorhead and Wayne State game. The Wolves are 2-0 against Wayne State this season and 2-1 against Minnesota State-Moorhead.
Northern State Wolves
Regional seed: 1
NABC Ranking: 6
Record: 18-1 (13-1 NSIC)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Andrew Kallman (6-4, guard) — 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 41% from 3
- Mason Stark (6-2, guard) — 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 48% from 3
- Tommy Chatman (6-4, guard) — 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 22% from 3
- Jordan Belka (6-7, forward) — 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 48% from 3
- Parker Fox (6-8, forward) — 22.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 19% from 3
Key to a Bearcat game:
Defensively, the matchups with the Bearcats are fairly obvious. Northwest has the last two MIAA Defensive Players of the Year on the roster with Diego Bernard and Ryan Hawkins. In a potential Regional Championship, they would likely draw the assignments in Stark and Fox. If the Bearcats can limit those players, it will go along ways towards ‘upsetting’ the Wolves on their home court.
Wayne State Wildcats
Regional seed: 4
NABC Ranking: NR
Record: 11-6 (10-4 NSIC)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Jay Saunders (5-11, guard) — 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 36% from 3
- Alec Millender (6-2, guard) — 8.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 46% from 3
- Nate Mohr (6-2 guard) — 11.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 39% from 3
- Ben Dentlinger (6-7, forward) — 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, No 3-point attempts
- Jordan Janssen (6-7, forward) — 17.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, No 3-point attempts
Key to a Bearcat game:
We would be in for a potential matchup of former Lincoln East (Neb.) teammates in Janssen and Northwest’s Wes Dreamer. Everything the Wildcats do runs through Janssen, who leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. The Wildcats’ freshman guard duo of Saunders and Millender would have to try to contain the best backcourt in the country if they were to face Northwest.
Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons
Regional seed: 5
NABC Ranking: NR
Record: 10-4 (9-1 NSIC)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Bryce Irsfeld (6-0, guard) — 12.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 40% from 3
- Gavin Baumgartner (6-4, guard) — 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 38% from 3
- Lorenzo McGhee (6-5, guard) — 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 36% from 3
- Gatdoar Kueth (6-6, forward) — 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 53% from 3 (30 attempts)
- Dane Zimmer (6-7, forward) — 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45% from 3 (20 attempts)
Key to a Bearcat game:
In the Dragons’ biggest win, Kueth, a Division-I transfer, had his biggest game. In the 93-86 win over Northern State on February 20, Kueth had 25 points and nine rebounds in just 22 minutes. In the rematch last week, he had six points, two rebounds and three turnovers in a 78-57 loss. The Des Moines product is a difference maker for the Dragons.
Northwest Missouri State Bearcats
Regional Ranking: 2
NABC Ranking: 1
Record: 23-2 (21-1 MIAA)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Trevor Hudgins (6-0, guard) — 20.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 55% from 3
- Diego Bernard (6-0, guard) — 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 44% from 3
- Luke Waters (6-6 forward) — 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 44% from 3
- Wes Dreamer (6-7, forward) — 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 42% from 3
- Ryan Hawkins (6-7, forward) — 21.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 45% from 3
Key to a Bearcat run:
The coaching staff has touted Hawkins, Hudgins and Bernard as three of the nation’s best players all year. They have certainly been that throughout the season. If they play like that in this tournament, the Bearcats will not lose. Pending a disastrous shooting night like happened against Washburn last week, the Bearcats should be the favorites in this and every tournament they play in.
Washburn Ichabods
Regional seed: 3
NABC Ranking: RV
Record: 19-6 (16-6 MIAA)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Tyler Geiman (6-1, guard) — 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 36% from 3
- Jalen Lewis (5-11, guard) — 13.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 51% from 3
- Tyler Nelson (6-3, guard) — 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 42% from 3
- Jace Williams (6-5, forward) — 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, Missed only 3-point attempt
- Will McKee (6-7, forward) — 3.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 31% from 3
Key to a Bearcat game:
Washburn has proven that it can beat Northwest. The formula is simple. Geiman and Lewis have to out-play Hudgins and Bernard. These two teams might have to two best backcourts in the country, and with Hawkins inside, the Ichabods can’t afford to lose the guard battle. Hitting the occasional 70-footer also helps Washburn’s chances.
Missouri Western Griffons
Regional Seed: 3
NABC Ranking: NR
Record: 14-10 (13-9 MIAA)
Projected starters with per game statistics:
- Tyrell Carroll (5-11, guard) — 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 22% from 3
- Reese Glover (6-0, guard) — 11.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 36% from 3
- Caleb Bennett (6-5, forward) — 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 30% from 3
- Will Eames (6-7, forward) — 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 36% from 3
- Alex John (6-8, forward) — 4.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, No 3-point attempts
Key to a Bearcat game:
The most obvious thing the Griffons need in any game in this tournament is a healthy Tyrell Carroll. If their point guard is limited, it feels unlikely that the Griffons can upset Washburn. But if Carroll can go Western has proven problematic for Washburn. The Griffons would need a big game from either Bennett or Eames to have a chance to upset Northwest as Carroll has struggled against Northwest’s guards in the past.