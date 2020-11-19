The Lincoln basketball team tied for ninth in the MIAA and find themselves picked to finish ninth again by the MIAA coaches. Last season’s Blue Tigers went 11-19 overall and 7-12 in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
Cameron Potts will lead the Blue Tigers from the point guard spot. Potts led the team in assists and steals last year while finishing second in scoring at 11.6 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guard was also second in rebounding at 5.5 per game.
Senior Lamont Ballard Jr., also returns at guard after making 10 starts last season. Ballard scored 5.4 points per game last year including a 14-point game in a win over Pittsburg State.
Senior forward Jordan Notch returns after making 12 starts last season and averaging five points per game. The 6-foot-8 forward had 14 points in wins over Central Missouri and Nebraska-Kearney.
Junior forward DaMani Jarrett is the only other returner on Lincoln’s roster. Ni’Sean Rigmaiden also returns from injury after averaging 10.9 points per game last year.
Who’s gone?
All-MIAA honorable mention guard Jonell Burton was the team’s lone All-MIAA selection and the team’s leading scorer. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14 points per game. Marcel Burton and his 10 points per game also graduated.
L’Kielynn Taylor led the team in game’s started and scored 5.9 points per game last year. Alafia Oluwasogo was fourth on the team in scoring with 6.8 points per contest.
Bansi King, Joe Davis, Marcus Cohen, D.J. Ward and Zack Fields have also moved on after each earned at least one start last season.
What does Coach say?
“We have a really good group of young men at Lincoln this year, I think, with some guys we have coming back, Cam Potts being one of those guys. … We are excited about what the season could bring us. We also understand that is a season unlike any other.“ - Blue Tiger head coach John Moseley