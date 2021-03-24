EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Bearcats are two wins away from a repeat national championship after they dispatched of offensive-juggernaut West Liberty 98-77 on Wednesday night in Evansville, Indiana.
“There is a reason that they are, I guess, defending national champions and they have multiple championships in the last five years,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “There is a reason that they have only lost three games in three years — they are really good. I don’t think film does justice for them.”
Northwest Missouri State started slow as the Hilltopper offense raced out to an 8-4 lead after the opening two and a half minutes. The Bearcats also had to deal with two early fouls on guard Diego Bernard.
“I felt like we came out kind of slow — defensively especially,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said.
Just like they did in the regional championship, the freshman bench guards for the Bearcats provided the spark. Bryon Alexander and Isaiah Jackson each played a majority of the first half and the Bearcats excelled in those minutes.
“Defensively is where it is at, because then we got feet-movers — I mean, those guys move their feet,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said on the 3-guard lineup. “Obviously all of them can get paint and finish.
“Isaiah kind of adds a different dynamic when he can cut, get offensive rebounds and get defensive rebounds. He was unreal in that first half.”
Jackson gave the Bearcats a 14-12 lead with a layup with 11:24 left in half.
“It is awesome to see a freshman come off the bench with that much confidence, and he has earned that confidence every day in practice,” Hawkins said of Jackson. “When you go against Trevor and Diego every day in practice, it kind of gives you a little bit of confidence when you get in the game and it is easier in the game than it is in practice.”
A 3-pointer by Hawkins and layup by Trevor Hudgins insured the Bearcats would never trail again.
Luke Waters made the Bearcat lead double figures and Hudgins hit a 3-pointer on the next trip to expand the margin to 32-19 with 5:50 left before intermission.
“We just had to weather the storm,“ West Liberty guard Pat Robinson III. “It felt like it never ended. They just kept it on us.”
The Hilltoppers average 102 points per game, but the high-flying team provided little resistance to Bearcat offense.
“I thought our kids were up for the challenge,” McCollum said. “Any time a team that prides itself on defense gets an opportunity to play some who averages that many points, I think they take it on themselves to be able to get stops.”
Sophomore Wes Dreamer’s 3-pointer to beat the buzzer put Northwest up 51-32 at halftime.
The Bearcats leaned on a 3-guard lineup for most of the night with three of either Hudgins, Bernard, Alexander and Jackson on the floor at all times. Howlett said that that adjustment made things difficult for his team.
“When you’ve got a player like 12, Hudgins, he kind of controlled the game,” Howlett said. “… He is just so good. On top of him being an elite scorer, I think he is one of the best passing guards I’ve (coached) against. He just does so many good things for them.”
The Bearcats were dealt a scare late with Alexander getting injured late in the second half as West Liberty pressing. The freshman was helped off the floor and did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the floor.
“Hopefully, we can try to get him back, but we will find out,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats finished off the 22-point victory with five players in double figures.
Hawkins led the way with 32 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.
“The press got them in rotation a lot, so I felt like I had a lot of rotation threes,” Hawkins said.
“Transition and kick-out threes, that is the best shot in basketball, and I felt like our offense tonight got a lot of those for everybody,” Hawkins said.
Hudgins added 23 points despite only going 1-of-5 from 3-point range. McCollum doesn’t think that will happen again.
“I think he’ll shoot a lot better next game,” McCollum said.
Bernard scored 14 points, and Waters added 13. Alexander recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alexander added four assists and a team-high two steals.
The Bearcats now prepare for Flagler in the semifinals after Flagler defeated Truman State 70-69 on Wednesday.
“Now we’re on to the next,” McCollum said.