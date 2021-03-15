ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the first time since 2015-2016, Northwest Missouri State played a regional tournament game outside Bearcat Arena on Sunday night. For the first time since 2014-2015, the Bearcats went into the regional coming off a loss in the MIAA Tournament.
Northwest also had some new firsts on Sunday night though. The victory over Washburn was the first time the Bearcats have ever won an NCAA Tournament game by 30 or more points — it was also the first time they won one by over 40 points.
The Bearcats bounced back from a loss to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament final to rout the Ichabods 85-44 on Sunday night in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“In regards to avenging anything, no,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I don’t know. You can get into that stuff and be excited about those things, but I think that sometimes if you get too excited about it you end up being a frontrunner, and that is not really who we are.”
After three close contests with the Ichabods, the regional semifinal proved to be no contest.
“They have given us fits all season,” McCollum said. “The games have been fantastic. Obviously they, most recently, won on that three-quarters court shot. They had a great season, tough kids, and a great program.”
The Ichabods seemed to have things going in their favor in the first couple minutes as Northwest junior and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Diego Bernard picked up his second foul just three minutes and ten seconds into the game. On the ensuing possession, Washburn guard Jalen Lewis, the MVP of the MIAA Tournament, hit a 3-pointer to put the Ichabods ahead 4-2.
That lead was short-lived as Northwest’s Luke Waters finished a 3-point play on an assist by Hudgins on the next play.
That play triggered a 24-0 run by the Bearcats over the next seven minutes of game time. Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins hit four 3-pointers in that span. Washburn coach Brett Ballard says he believes Hawkins was the MIAA’s best player this season — an award Hudgins received.
“Trevor Hudgins is a great player — I voted Ryan Hawkins as the MVP of our league just because I think he is so elite on both (ends),” Ballard said. “He is a great defender and offensively he is tough. With his size, he can make shots over the top of your defense. I thought we contested some and he can jump up there. He has a great competitive motor and he has a lot of confidence.”
Lewis broke the Bearcat run with a 3-pointer, but Northwest was relentless on both ends of the court. With just under a minute to play in the first half, a Hudgins layup stretched the margin to 44-14.
“Our scouting report was to a tee,” Hudgins said. “We just executed perfectly. We just gave a lot of effort and the results showed.”
Freshman Byron Alexander played big minutes in the first half in place of Bernard. In the first half, the Staley product only attempted one shot — a make — but had four rebounds and played stellar defense.
“I thought Byron came in and did a fantastic job, in particular defensively,” McCollum said. “… He is really growing up.”
Washburn had more turnovers than made field goals in the first half — with five made shots and six turnovers. The hero of the MIAA Tournament Tyler Geiman was just 1-of-9 shooting in the first half.
“That was a beatdown, there is no other way to put that,” Ballard said. “Give Northwest all the credit, they played at an elite level tonight, and we picked a bad time to play our worst game of the year, but obviously they had a ton to do with that.”
The second half saw the Bearcats continue to pour on points. In the opening 20 minutes, the Bearcats only made 4-of-12 3-pointers with Hawkins as the only player to make one.
Waters made a 3-pointer on the second half’s first possession. On the second one, Wes Dreamer connected from deep. On the third possession, Hawkins hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game.
Bernard got on the board with a 3-point play at the 17:30 mark to increase the Bearcat lead to 56-16.
The margin grew as high as 54 points with just under seven minutes to play. Hudgins had a plus/minus of 51 in his 32 minutes on the court. Dreamer’s was 50 while Hawkins’ was 49.
Hawkins finished with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the foul line. He also added eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Dreamer had 17 points while Hudgins had 14 points and eight assists.
“We just love to compete, that is basically it,” Hudgins said.
The Bearcats will get the region's top seed and host Northern State in the regional final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Northern State topped Minnesota State-Moorhead 77-65 on Sunday.
Northern State is 19-1 this season and the champions of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“They have been as elite of a Division-2 program as there has ever been in the history of Division-2 basketball,” Ballard said of Northwest. “With all due respect to Northern State, they probably should have been the one seed in this region. Now, we will find out on Tuesday who deserves that.”