ABERDEEN, S.D. — In a normal season without COVID-19, Byron Alexander and Isaiah Jackson may have not even been suiting up for the Bearcats on Tuesday against Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Both true freshmen may have redshirted.
However, with players not losing a year of eligibility this season, Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum has been given use of the full depth of his roster including the true freshmen. He and Bearcat fans were glad to have that flexibility in the 91-86 overtime victory over the Central Region top-seeded Wolves.
“Defensively, they are both so good,” McCollum said. “I think for our program, if you can really move your feet defensively, you have a chance to get on the floor and both of them are phenomenal.”
Alexander has grown into the team’s sixth-man role this season as a true freshman. Over the last five games, Alexander is 17-of-17 from the field, but his best performance was Tuesday.
The freshman from Staley had his best performance of the season in the game of the season. Against Northern State, Alexander scored 21 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 9-for-11 from the foul line. Alexander was named the Central Regional Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“I can remember our first scrimmage and then we had a scrimmage the next day,” McCollum said of Alexander. “The first day, he was phenomenal; and then the second day, it was like he didn’t show up. … Similar to Northern, we are taking everybody’s best shot, so you can’t have off nights — you have to be on every single night, so that was what he had to learn. We always knew it was there, and now he has learned how to be ‘on’ every single night and ready to go.”
Alexander presented problems for Northern State star Parker Fox. Fox started the night off on fire. The flamboyant superstar was flying all over the floor for blocked shots and dunks in the game’s opening minutes. On the offensive end, the Bearcats could not make Fox pay for camping in the lane looking for blocked shots.
The Bearcats trailed 16-4 when Alexander checked into the game with 13:12 left in the first half. Alexander immediately made an impact with a basket on this first possession in the game.
The Wolves put Fox on Alexander as the freshman has only shot three 3-pointers all season and seemed like the ideal spot to hide Fox so he could just stay in the lane. Alexander showed that he did not need the outside shot to take advantage of Fox’s tactics.
Alexander used his cutting ability to pick on Fox when he would go to help on drives by Bearcat stars Trevor Hudgins, Diego Bernard and Ryan Hawkins. His speed and athleticism also proved to be difficult for Fox to contain without fouling.
“Byron has really grown into his role and really bought into it where he is really difficult to defend,” McCollum said. “He cuts so much, and it is really difficult because people will help off of him, and then he is all of a sudden cutting, and he is a great finisher.”
An Alexander layup cut the Northern State lead to 26-25 with 4:10 remaining in the first half. A pair of his free throws gave the Bearcats their first lead at 31-29 with 2:08 remaining.
“It just goes to show how deep this team is,” Hawkins said. “If it’s not Diego, Trevor or I, we have other people that can step up.”
Northern State took a 36-35 lead into halftime. Alexander gave the Bearcats back the lead on the first play of the second half and the Bearcats led for the first five minutes of the second half.
Foul trouble took a toll on the Bearcats in the middle portion of the second half as both teams dealt with foul issues for much of the game. A Fox 3-point play with 3:04 left gave the Wolves an 11-point lead.
“If you are asking me, ‘What are the chances?’ — very low chances at that point,” McCollum said. “But with our group and our heart, they have proven that there is always a chance.”
Hudgins owned the final 128 second of regulation though. His 3-pointer with 1:28 left pulled the Bearcats within seven. After the Wolves went 1-of-2 from the foul line, Hudgins drove the lane, drew a foul and finished the layup for a 3-point play to pull to within 78-73 with 1:58 on the clock.
“I can’t say enough about the heart of our kids,” McCollum said. “Even when I borderline was like ‘Oh, this is it,’ they were like ‘Nah, we’re not done, we’re not done, we’re not done.’ They kept battling. It was fun.”
Fox turned the ball over on the next Wolves’ possession as Northwest went to a full-court press. Hudgins then drew another foul and hit two more free throws to get within three.
The teams traded turnovers, but a steal by Jackson led to Bernard getting to the foul line where he went 1-for-2. The Bearcats forced Fox to miss on the ensuing possession, but after video review, the officials determined the ball went out of bounds off Northwest with 17 seconds left.
That meant that the Bearcats had to foul, and they sent career 85-percent free-throw shooter Mason Stark to the line with a chance to ice the game. Stark made the first, but missed the second.
Bernard collected the rebound and got the ball to Hudgins. Hudgins used a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game at 79-79 with seven seconds left.
“The biggest thing for him is his cool head, one, and, two, his incredible humility,” McCollum said. “He has zero arrogance to him whatsoever. It is a genuine extreme confidence. There are very few people in this world that have the confidence he has and I think that goes back to how humble he is.
“… I wish I could say that was coaching, but that was just him making a play.”
Jackson got another steal with a wide-open path to the basket, but the freshman lost track of the time and was unable to get a shot up before the buzzer.
The overtime session opened with the struggles continuing for Fox. The Wolves’ forward traveled on his team’s first possession and then two trips later, lowered his shoulder into Hawkins for a charge and his fifth foul. Fox finished the game with 34 points and 12 rebounds.
On the next possession, Northwest lost one of its stars with Bernard picking up his fifth foul. Andrew Kallman hit two free throws to put Northern State up two.
Alexander drove on the other end and drew Kallman’s fifth foul. The freshman hit both foul shots to tie the game.
Jackson stepped up to the foul line next and hit two more foul shots to give the Bearcats a two-point lead.
“(Jackson), to be able to come in when Diego got in foul trouble, that is tough for a true freshman to come in against a team like that,” McCollum said.
Kobe Busch responded with a 3-pointer with 2:04 left to put the Wolves back in front, but Hawkins fed Luke Waters on the other end for a layup to retake the lead.
After Stark missed a layup, he fouled Hudgins. Hudgins hit both free throws for a three-point lead.
“Hudgins is a stud — just a stud,” Northern State coach Saul Phillips said. “Got all the respect in the world for him.”
The Wolves cut it to 87-86 with 42 seconds left, but their press didn’t have the teeth that the Bearcats’ did. Northwest broke it easily for a Hawkins layup on a Jackson assist. After another Wolves miss, Jackson sealed the game with a layup with nine seconds left.
“You probably won’t see a better college basketball game this year,” McCollum said.
Hudgins finished with 29 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Alexander added 21 point and five rebounds. Hawkins had 19 points and nine rebounds while Bernard filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
The Bearcats now wait for their road to a second-straight national championship. Seeding for the Elite Eight will be released on Wednesday. The Elite Eight will be played in Evansville, Indiana, from March 24 to March 27.
“I wasn’t ready to be done,” Hawkins said.