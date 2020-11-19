Newman’s first season in the MIAA ended with the team at the bottom of the standings and that is where the MIAA coaches picked them in the preseason poll. Last season, the Jets were 9-19 overall and 3-16 in the conference.
Who’s back?
The Jets return three players who started at least 10 games last season with David Javorsky, Tyjil Hereford and Jacob Birnbaum.
Javorsky, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 7.9 points per game and shot 44 percent from 3-point range.
Hereford started 18 games at point guard and averaged 3.9 points a game while finishing second on the team in assists. Birnbaum is a 6-foot-7 senior forward who made 10 starts and averaged 2.7 points per game.
The team also gets the return of forward DeAndre Johnson, who only played four games last season, but averaged 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Who’s gone?
All-MIAA Third Team forward Marshawn Blackmon leaves a big hole in the Jet lineup, Blackmon averaged 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds a game last season.
The team must also replace guard Juwan Davenport, forward Kaleb Allison, guard Omar Boone, guard Allen Wilson and guard Kalin Johnson.
Davenport averaged 11.4 points per game while Allison averaged eight. Boone, Willson and Johnson each averaged over five points per game.
What does Coach say?
“This year the task is getting better every single day and that is where we are at now. I love the group. I love how competitive they’ve been and how eager they have been to learn. We are thankful that we are going to have the opportunity to play and continue to get better every day. … I’m excited. I think we have a lot of weapons, and I think we can surprise some people.” - Jet head coach R.J. Allen