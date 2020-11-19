Central Missouri beat Northwest Missouri State 72-60 last season in Warrensburg — the Bearcats only loss in the last two seasons. That is where the highlights pretty much stopped last year for the Mules who finished 10-18 overall and 5-14 in the MIAA.
They were 12th in the MIAA last season and are picked to finish 11th this season in the MIAA Preseason Poll.
Who’s back?
The Mules will return last season’s leading scorer Gaven Pinkley. The junior forward scored 13.2 points per game last season and also led the team in rebounding at 5.3 per game.
Garrett Luinstra and Shae Wyatt each made four starts last season. Luinstra is a transfer from Kansas and averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Wyatt is also a starting wide receiver on the Mule football team. The 6-foot guard averaged 4.4 points per game.
Koray Gilbert made eight starts at guard and averaged 4.2 points per game.
Who’s gone?
The Mule lose six of their top seven scorers from last year with Kendale Hampton, Matt Wilkinson, DeAndre Sorrells, Joshua Greer, Daniel Farris and Michael Winger.
Hampton scored 11.6 points per game while Wilkinson had 9.4. Sorrells had 7.5 points a game as a freshman but is no longer on the roster.
What does Coach say?
“Two things that it has taught me. One: to be patient, because things don’t always go according to plan and you have to be flexible. There have been numerous days where I have written up a practice plan and then have to rip it up because we have some guys out and some positions out. It has been really, really unique. It has taught me two things: patience and flexibility.” - Mule head coach Doug Karleskint on the pandemic