After a winless conference season last year, Lincoln is picked to finish last in the MIAA. Last season, the Blue Tigers were 0-19 in the league and 3-25 overall.
Who’s back?
The Blue Tigers will attempt to build around their interior game with senior forward Vivian Chigbu returning as last season’s second-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game and leading rebounder at 7.8 per game. She also led the team in steals and blocks.
Guard Natasha Dolinsky returns after starting 16 games. She scored 6.6 points per game.
Forward Virja Lewis joins Chigbu on the frontline after starting 10 games as a junior.
Who’s gone?
Lincoln must replace leading scorer Kaloni Pryear with 15.2 points per contest. The guard also led the Blue Tigers in assists.
Alecia Gulledge started 24 games at forward and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer. Guard Natasha Elliott started 17 games while Kiara Shoulders started 12 games.
Among the players counted to rebuild the program are four transfers who came with first-year coach Andrea Mize from the College of Central Florida — Ashtin Ingram, Niyah Jackson, Deija Jackson and Haylie Holloway.
What does Coach say?
“We brought in 11 new faces. One that will not be able to participate this year just because of a Division-I mandate and 10 that were really a majority being from Florida, six Florida kids. With me having the Florida JUCO background, we brought in six, four that played for me at the College of Central Florida and two who played for close friends of mine. Excited about having them up here. … I really like the mold of our team.” - Blue Tiger head coach Andrea Mize