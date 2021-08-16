KANSAS CITY, Mo. — J.J. Eckert’s first season as Northeastern State’s head coach did not go the way he wanted with a 0-11 season and then his second season was wiped out. Now in his third season on campus, Eckert is focused on building the RiverHawks into a quality program.
“I get asked a lot, ‘Are you guys better?” Eckert said. “Yeah, we’ve improved in a lot of areas. We’ve had the chance to change the roster a little bit. We’ve had the chance to obviously get bigger, faster and stronger. But when it comes down to winning football games, you have to learn to win football games.”
Northeastern State had a four-win season when they initially joined the MIAA in 2012, but in the seven years since, they have managed just eight wins. That includes being winless the last two seasons.
“We’ve got a really good group of individuals,” Eckert said. “I’m really proud of what the coaches have been able to recruit and develop. I think that is a huge piece to being able to be competitive in this conference.”
Eckert knows that to compete in the MIAA, the RiverHawks need to improve in their line play. He hopes he has some leaders on this year’s team who can begin establishing that culture.
One of those leaders up front should be Arkansas graduate transfer Damani Carter. The former Razorback defensive lineman is coming back to Tahlequah hoping for a big final season.
“We really want to have a similar way of approaching things that is really about being as intense as we can and putting our best foot forward on the field,” Carter said. “So it has really been about setting the tone.”
Carter played the first four games of 2019 at Northeastern State before a season-ending injury.
Carter’s older brother, Vince, was an All-American center at Oklahoma in the early 2000s.
Madison Wrather will be looked to lead the offensive line. He has made 22 consecutive starts for the RiverHawks.
“On the offensive line, the team is going to go as we go, right?” Wrather said. “If you’ve got a good offensive line, you are probably going to win games. For us, it has been about trying to develop more of a nasty streak.”
Carter isn’t the only big-time transfer Eckert was able to get. Cornerback Bryce Brown joins the program after starting his college career at Oklahoma State and has already been named a team captain.
In a game against Tarleton State, Brown had eight tackles and an interception.
On the offensive side of things, Northeastern State returns quarterback Jacob Medrano, who threw for 1,024 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019.
The receiving corps is led by team captain Mark Wheeland. Wheeland had 520 yards on 34 catches in 2019.
The first four games of 2021 will tell a lot about the trajectory the RiverHawks are on. They open at home against Emporia State and then go on the road to Missouri Southern. Week 3 is a matchup with Pittsburg State before the RiverHawks go to Lincoln.