KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t many years ago when the MIAA Preseason Polls were pretty predictable at the bottom. ‘Nebraska-Kearney, Northeastern State and Missouri Southern round out the poll,’ was a sentence that appeared in some form or fashion in plenty of MIAA preview stories.
Not in 2021 though.
The Lopers and head coach Josh Lynn are getting the respect that seemed to elude the up-and-coming program for a few seasons. Nebraska-Kearney was ranked fourth by the coaches and fifth by the media in the preseason poll. In the media poll, they were just one point behind Missouri Western.
“It is an exciting time for the Lopers,” Lynn said.
The rise of Loper football has been clear the past five years as the team went from no wins in 2015 to one in 2016 to three in 2017 to five in 2018 to 7-5 in 2019 and their first winning season as a member of the MIAA.
“The mind set was that we are going to play Loper football,” linebacker Travis Holcomb said. “We aren’t going to go into a game trying to play somebody else’s game and change what we are supposed to do. We are going to come in and we are going to play blue-collar football and that is how we are going to beat teams.”
The Lopers played two games in 2020 and beat Chadron State and Pittsburg State to keep the momentum going.
“I believe that we have a group of young men who have been in the program quite a while now and have really bought into something,” Lynn said.
Nebraska-Kearney isn’t sneaking up on anyone anymore, but they have the talent to back-up that hype. That talent starts under center where T.J. Davis leads the Lopers.
Davis was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2019 as he ran for 1,034 and 16 touchdowns. He threw for 861 yards and nine touchdowns.
Davis didn’t slow down in the Lopers’ two games in 2020. Against Pittsburg State he ran for 91 yards and four touchdowns. Against Chadron State, he had 252 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“T.J. is a great player and great teammate,” offensive tackle Corey Hoelck said. “... T.J. is an electric player. He is going to get us in the right look. He is going to lead us out there on the field. Man, it is just fun when you know that if you miss a block, T.J. is probably going to go make it right there for two or three yards.”
Graduate student Dayton Sealey gives the Lopers a reliable presence as a complement to Davis. Against the Gorillas, the fullback had 105 yards rushing. He had 87 yards against Chadron State.
Defensively, the Lopers are led by their linebackers. Inside linebacker Jacey Nutter had 62 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2019.
The Lopers open the season with Missouri Southern and then travel to Pittsburg State for a matchup with one of the traditional powers in the MIAA. With Washburn, Central Missouri and Fort Hays State following the Pittsburg State game, the first five weeks will tell a lot about the Lopers’ playoff hopes this year.
“We are bought into Coach Lynn and this system,” Hoelck said. “If we had a different coaching staff, I don’t think you see as many players come back. I think we had all but two from our senior class come back.
“I think that goes to show our relationship with football, what we believe in this program and what we want to finish out for Coach Lynn, this staff and the town of Kearney.”