KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emporia State is not far removed from winning at least nine games in four of five years and making the playoffs in three of four, but it felt that way at times during 2019’s 4-7 season.
That is something coach Garin Higgins has learned in his 14 years at Emporia State — sometimes the difference between 8-4 (the 2018 record) and 4-7 isn’t much.
“Coming off that year that we had in ’18 where we had a lot of success, we were just young and inexperienced, but I still think that we were a good team in 2019,” Higgins said. “That is one thing that I’ve figured out playing in this conference and being in this conference for as many years as I have — you can have a good football team and still finish 4-7.”
The Hornets will look to demonstrate a quick turnaround like the last time that Higgins was 4-7 in 2014 and turned in a 11-3 year the next season.
“The one thing that I believe with this football team is that no matter what is put in front of them, they are going to fight like you know what to get the job done,” Higgins said.
A key to that potential turnaround will be the play of Dalton Cowan. That play will be significantly altered in 2021 though as the now former quarterback is making the switch to stingerback this year.
As a sophomore quarterback in 2019, Cowan passed for 1,683 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. As a dual-threat, he added 241 yards and six scores on the ground.
With Cowan switching roles, that leaves junior Jack Diamond, sophomore Braden Gleason, redshirt freshman Chase Ricke, and true freshmen Blake Anderson and Liam Thornton as the quarterbacks on the roster.
Ricke has a decorated resume as a Class 3A First Team All-State selection in Oklahoma who led his Lincoln Christian (Tulsa) team to an undefeated state championship as a senior.
For quarterbacks and the rest of offense, the offensive line will be paramount with the lack of experience in the backfield. Junior Hayden Reed leads that group.
Defensively, the Hornets return more experience with linebacker Jace McDown totaling 95 tackles in 2019.
“In 2019, we kind of installed a whole new defense coming into that season and we knew it was good on tape and on film, but we had to go out and execute it,” McDown said. “I think we got better with it as the weeks went on. We actually kind of figured out our identity in it.”
Linebacker Gee Stanley is a playmaker on the second level as well with 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception last season.
“I do have high expectations for us,” McDown said of the defense.
The Hornets open their season against the Oklahoma schools with a road trip to Northeastern State before hosting Central Oklahoma. Week 3 and Week 4 features tough back-to-back road games against Missouri Western and Pittsburg State.
The Hornet schedule is unkind on the road with the team traveling to Central Missouri, Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State.
“I can’t put it into words,” Reed said of his excitement level for the season. “Waiting for two years to actually play a season and having to sit out with COVID and everything, but I wake up every day excited for the season.”