KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Williamson has plenty of reasons to be a confident coach going into his fourth season on the field as Missouri Western’s head coach.
In each of Williamson’s first three years, the Griffons have multiple-game jumps in the win column going from 4-7 in the MIAA to 6-5 to 8-3. The last two years have been capped with bowl game wins and Williamson goes into this season confident that an 8-win season and missing the playoffs again is a worst-case scenario for this squad.
“Talent-wise, we are going to win, I can tell you that right now, we are going to win with just the talent we have,” Williamson said. “We are going to win seven, eight, you are going to win those games. It is the nine, 10, 11, 12 games that you want to win. Those are the ones that take a little bit more connectivity with your team, your chemistry and your communication.
“We’ve started this program from scratch, from zero and we have brought it up to where we want it, but we are going to continue to grow on top of that. That next level is just that little inch, that small little space that we are trying to close.”
Anthony Vespo returns as the team’s quarterback this year after getting a taste of MIAA action in 2019. Vespo lit up Lincoln in 2019 with 18-of-21 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Against the rest of the MIAA though, Vespo struggled more in limited action with. He was 16-of-31 for 171 yards and no touchdowns in his other opportunities.
Last year, the Griffons played two games and lost both. Central Arkansas won 52-10 and Pittsburg State won 20-7 in St. Joseph. Against the Gorillas, Vespo was 17-for-33 for 137 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.
The Griffons are looking for a break-out season at running back from Jared Scott, who ran for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
The Griffons do return some key pieces at receiver including Benton graduate Cooper Burton who was Vespo’s favorite target against Pittsburg State, and Devon Holmes, who had 49 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
The Griffon defense brings back one of the MIAA’s best tacklers with linebacker Evan Chohon leading his team after a 94 tackle effort in 2019.
The secondary is an experienced group with corners Sam Webb and D.J. Stirgus back along with safeties Kobe Cummings and Devan Burrell.
Arnold Crayton leads the defensive line after a team-high five sacks in 2019.
Williamson has left no doubt about his expectations for this season. After a road trip to Central Oklahoma, his players will have their first chance for a statement win when Western welcomes Fort Hays State to St. Joseph.
“Our expectations haven’t changed at all,” Williamson said. “And we are talking about moving to another elite level on top of that.”