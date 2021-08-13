KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosea Franklin announced his and the Lincoln Blue Tigers’ presence in the MIAA with a huge sophomore season in 2019.
The Blue Tiger running back led the MIAA in rushing with 1,359 yards and five touchdowns.
“The coaching staff and my teammates are helping me push to be better and won’t let me fail in any aspect of what I do,” Franklin said. “I am looking forward to showing what I am able to put on the field.”
The five touchdowns are a number that second-year coach Malik Hoskins would like to see higher in 2021 as he hopes having a dynamic runner like Franklin translates into more than the 10.7 points per game they averaged in 2019.
Lincoln did manage a huge win for the program in the second half of 2019 with a 27-9 win over Northeastern State for their first win as an MIAA school. Lincoln joined the conference in 2019 following the departure of Lindenwood.
“(Hoskins) is determined,” linebacker TeAndre Skinner said. “He is changing this program. I see it first hand and I believe in him with all I got.”
Franklin was the star in the win over the RiverHawks with 205 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.
Hoskins hoped to get his team some more experience in 2020 by scheduling games at Nicholls State and Texas Permian Basin. He now says that was a mistake with everything the program was going through in the pandemic.
Nicholls State beat Lincoln 87-3 and Texas Permian Basin won 54-20.
“It snowed every day up until it was time to get on the bus to go to Nicholls State,” Hoskins said. “But Lincoln doesn’t have an indoor facility, so we practiced in the recreation gym.
“... We got on a bus with really no practice to play one of the up-and-coming FCS teams in the nation. I’ll be honest, it was embarrassing to the program, to the city of Jefferson, to Lincoln University for it to turn out the way that it did. And I put all that on myself because I made the decision to go down there and play and put my players in a bad situation.”
While the games did not work out for the Blue Tigers, quarterback Desmond Hunter did throw for 150 yards in the Texas Permian Basin game which would be a strong development for a team that averaged just over 60 passing yards in 2019.
The beginning of the schedule is brutal for Lincoln with Washburn, Northwest Missouri State and Fort Hays State in the first three weeks. Week 4 will certainly be circled on both Lincoln and Northeastern State’s schedule as a game they need to win. Lincoln will host the RiverHawks this year.
“I’m different — I have to be different,” Hoskins said. “In ’19, I had the interim tag, and I’ll be honest with you, my stress level was day-to-day thinking what am I going to do after the season if they don’t retain me. That was so selfish of me to not fully put myself into these two young men and the rest of the players on the team.
“I have to be more selfless and I have to give more of myself to this football program. Because let’s be honest, they deserve it, Lincoln deserves it, Jeff City deserves it. There are so many people deserving of a product that is worthy of being proud of.”