KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Across the country, coaches had to deal with not getting to see their players as much as they were used to. That was not the case for Washburn’s head coach-quarterback duo.
As Craig Schurig begins his 20th season at Washburn, it would be difficult for the coach to be any more familiar with his quarterback. Schurig’s son, Mitch Schurig, is going into his third season as the team’s starting quarterback.
“I’m a player on the field,” Mitch Schurig said. “In the meeting room, in the classroom, I’m a quarterback. He gets on me when he needs to get on me, lifts me up when he needs to lift me up. Then off the field, he is my dad.”
In 2019, Mitch Schurig set the program record for completion percentage with 66.1 percent. He threw for 2,319 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“When you have a father-son relationship, it makes it nice when the son is doing things the way they need to be done,” Craig Schurig said.
The Ichabods return plenty of talent around their quarterback. James Letcher Jr., highlights that group after catching 64 passes for 824 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
“They are an explosive group,” Mitch Schurig said. “It is my job to get the ball to them in space and let them do their thing. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on the outside.”
At running back, Zach Willis and Taylon Peters are both back after each eclipsing 500 yards in 2019.
“We have to be able to run the ball effectively to be able to get the ball to those playmakers on the outside in space,” Mitch Schurig said.
Defensively, the Ichabods are led by linebacker Grant Bruner who finished 2019 with 73 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to get a lot of practices in especially in the fall,” Bruner said. “I think I practiced more in the summer, fall and spring than I have in my entire career. It is good getting those extra practices in. We get a year off like that, it is good for the body, but like he said, you kind of respect the game a little more.”
The safety group appears to be a strength of the defense as well. K.J. Turner, Kevin Neal and Channon Ross return as the three top tacklers on the team behind Bruner.
The front seven will look to help those safeties to not have to make as many tackles. Senior linebacker Brooks Peavier will join Bruner as a leader on the second level.
Junior defensive end Braden Rose leads the linemen after the dual-sport athlete who also does track and field had 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019.
After the opener at Lincoln, Washburn faces a tough home opener against Central Missouri before returning to the road to face Nebraska-Kearney.
“Every town in the MIAA is ready to have their home team play a game,” Craig Schurig said.