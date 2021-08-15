KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA added another Coach Wright to its ranks after 2019 with Pittsburg State hiring Brian Wright to become their new head coach.
Wright’s resume does not lack big-time experience, especially calling plays. Wright joined the Gorillas after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo for four years. Wright worked under head coach Jason Candle.
Before Toledo, Wright was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Florida Atlantic under Carl Pelini. After Pelini resigned following a 2-6 start to the season and personal controversy, Wright was named the interim head coach and led the Owls to a 4-0 record to end the season.
Wright has also been the offensive coordinator at Montana State and Youngstown State.
The new coach did have four games to assess his roster in 2020 with the Gorillas losing to Nebraska-Kearney, but beating Missouri Western in a pair of MIAA matchups. They also beat West Texas A&M and lost to Stephen F. Austin.
“For us to have those opportunities, I thought was critical for our growth and development together as a program,” Wright said.
Wright got a look at sophomore quarterback Mak Sexton in those four games and Sekton impressed with 398 yards and three touchdowns against the Lopers. He finished the four games with 1,009 yards passing and eight touchdowns.
After a 654-yard year in 2019, running back Tyler Adkins was the bell-cow back in 2020 with 299 yards and three touchdowns in the four contests.
The Division-I experience doesn’t stop with the coach. Wide receiver Jalen Martin spent four years in the Iowa State football program before transferring to Pittsburg State. Martin got his first taste of action in the four 2020 games and led the team with 29 catches, 312 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryce Murphy and Christian Carter give the Gorillas a deep group of receivers.
“(Carter) is a dynamic player and he does a good job when the football is in his hands,” Wright said.
While Wright was brought in to elevate the offense, Pittsburg State has long prided itself on its defensive reputation. The Gorillas hope that continues in 2021.
“Everything starts with us up front, stopping the ball,” defensive lineman Kaden Roy said. “We take pride in how hard we play. We aren’t the biggest group of guys, but we are scrappy. We like to bang around in there, and we welcome it all. We don’t shy away from a heavy-run team or a heavy-pass team. We welcome it all. We take a lot of pride in what we do and we are very confident in what we do.”
Roy has shifted up front this season after playing linebacker in the past and brings his 86 tackles and seven tackles for loss with him.
Morgan Stelemaea leads the Pittsburg State linebacking core after he had 58 tackles and four interceptions in 2019. In the four games in 2020, he had 30 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a blocked kick.
Pittsburg State will be tested right out of the game with a road trip to Central Missouri before they have the chance to avenge that 2020 loss to Nebraska-Kearney.
“We are going to find out really quick where we stand in this conference,” Wright said.