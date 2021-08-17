It is always tough to figure out the exact preseason rankings because it is just that: preseason. And this season it is even more difficult with two years passing since we’ve all seen MIAA football.
I turned in my rankings for the preseason poll before the MIAA Media Day two weeks ago and since then my rankings have changed after listening to all 12 coaches and doing my preview stories for this week’s MIAA preview in the Forum.
So with this column, I’m less worried about actual rankings and where I have teams and more concerned with the tiers of where I have them. For example, I could be wrong, but I feel there are three teams who have a real shot at winning the MIAA — thus that is my Tier 1.
I will go ahead and give you my rankings as well, but for me the tiers are more helpful with getting a feel for the league.
Tier 1: Playoffs or bust
1. Northwest Missouri State
The Bearcats have all the pieces this year for a deep run. With experience at quarterback, receiver and offensive line, they were missing a proven bell cow, but may have added that with All-American transfer Al McKeller this week. Defensively, Rich Wright is always going to have a great unit, and with Sam Roberts, Jackson Barnes and Zach Howard, this group may be special.
2. Fort Hays State
Chance Fuller is a really good quarterback and Chris Brown is a really good coach. When you have those two elements you have a chance. I don’t think they matchup with the Bearcats at the other spots, but Week 1 still may be the game of the year in the MIAA.
3. Central Missouri
The issue that I keep having is that the last time we saw this team without Brook Bolles was 2018 and the Mules struggled to a 5-6 finish. This season they have the advantage of knowing they will be without their graduated signal-caller, but the pressure is still on Kyle Bradley. He doesn’t have to be Bolles, but for this team to win the league, he can’t be far off.
Tier 2: Hunting for the postseason
4. Nebraska-Kearney
The Lopers were the team I moved up the most since my Media Day poll. I didn’t get to see T.J. Davis play as a freshman and knowing they were without their speed backs from 2019, I was concerned. But the more I see of Davis, the less concerned I become. Two years ago, I was the highest among the media at MIAA Media Day on the Lopers and they exceeded my expectations as well. Time to do it again.
5. Pittsburg State
This is one that I have higher than the consensus. It is risky to put too much stock in a first-year MIAA coach, but I really like the hire of Brian Wright. The Gorillas hung with the Lopers in their game last year and beat up on Missouri Western, so this spot made sense for them.
6. Washburn
Veteran coach and quarterback combinations are big pluses for me. I like that the Ichabods have Craig and Mitch Schurig back and a lot of skill players around them on offense. I am also higher on Washburn than many, but I think this roster can be really good.
7. Missouri Western
Coach Matt Williamson says the floor for this team is nine wins. He certainly knows his team better than I, but from the outside looking in, I don’t see it. They have to replace a ton on offense and their 2020 games went poorly. I see this team as a .500 team this year, but I could be wrong if Williamson has recruited as well as he claims.
Tier 3: Trying to find their footing again
8. Emporia State
The Hornets were rolling there for a while and then 2019 seemed to knock them off their perch. A mystery as to who the quarterback will be has me nervous, because when they were rolling everything was built around the trigger man. Garin Higgins is a proven MIAA coach so I trust him to get his team to bounce back somewhat.
9. Central Oklahoma
The Bronchos are similar to the Hornets. They have seen some good times and have a proven coach, but this roster is just a mystery right now. They were the team that dropped the most for me after Media Day because I asked about Keats Calhoon and didn’t get the enthusiastic answer I’ve become accustomed to at previous Media Days about him. Without a veteran quarterback to lean on, I just have a hard time knowing what to expect from this roster.
Tier 4: Digging out of the cellar
10. Missouri Southern
I want to be able to sneak the Lions into tier 3, but they just aren’t there yet. With another new coach — I really liked what Atiba Bradley had to say at Media Day — but there will be a transition process. The Lions need some continuity and hope that next year they find themselves in another tier.
11. Lincoln
Hosea Franklin. That’s what keeps them from the bottom spot. The best running back in the MIAA can’t be picked to finish last. Lincoln needs to find some balance in 2021 if they hope to climb the standings.
12. Northeastern State
All three of these teams in the bottom need to be studying what Josh Lynn has done in Kearney. It wasn’t long ago that the Lopers were in or near this tier as well and they have now climbed to the brink of the top tier. It is not easy in the tough MIAA, but that is the type of culture required.