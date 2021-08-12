KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Brown’s head coaching tenure in Fort Hays began with a 4-7 season followed by a 5-6 year, but since that 2012 season, the Tigers have never been below .500 again.
That rise culminated in 2017 and 2018 with consecutive MIAA Championships. The team fell off in 2019 with a 8-3 season. The losses to co-champions Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri were by a combined seven points.
The other loss in 2019 came against Missouri Western. The Tigers have the opportunity to show that they are ready for the next step in Week 1 and Week 2 when they host Northwest and travel to St. Joseph.
While the Tigers have plenty to replace in 2021, one key spot where Brown’s team has experience back is under center. Quarterback Chance Fuller is coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons in Tiger history.
Fuller broke the single-season passing touchdown record last season with 35 and threw for 3,344 yards, which is fourth-most in team history.
“Hopefully this year, we can just get more wins on the board,” Fuller said.
While Fuller was tremendous last season — in the two biggest games on the Tigers’ schedule, Central Missouri’s Brook Bolles and Northwest’s Braden Wright out-played Fuller as a sophomore.
For the Tigers to accomplish the things that they want to do this season, that can’t happen to the junior and he seems ready to embrace that.
Fuller’s emergence has been a welcome sight in Hays Kan., but as Brown has built up his program over the past decade, the Tigers have hung their hat on physicality and defense.
Fort Hays must replace seven of their top eight tacklers from 2019. Defensive back Jordan Starks returns as a leader of the defense though after leading the team in solo tackles with 45 and interceptions with three as a sophomore.
“The basics are what win you the reps,” Starks said. “Everybody wants the flashy drills, but we’ve been focused on the basics — our footwork, our hand placement. I feel like we’ve really grown as a unit and I’m excited about that.”
Starks is joined in the backfield by Jhimon Preston and Will White who each bring back experience. The defensive line also sees Sterling Swopes and Javaris Sanders come back.
“We have a lot of young guys, not a lot of experience,” Starks said. “But what they do have is talent and they do have a lot of speed. That is what this defense prides itself on.”
Fort Hays State’s next step in the Brown era is clearly playoff success. Despite the two MIAA titles, Brown is 0-2 in the playoffs.
The Tigers hope that stat changes in 2021 and they have a chance to announce that intention in style as the Bearcats come to town in Week One.