KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bobeck has had his down seasons at Central Oklahoma, but over the last decade, it has been hard to keep the Bronchos down for long.
In Bobeck’s first two seasons, the team was 2-8 both years, but the Bronchos exploded into MIAA relevancy in 2014 with a third-place finish and an 8-4 record. The next year they went 7-5 and secured the first back-to-back winning seasons for the program in over a decade.
In 2016, the team regressed to 3-8. The next two seasons saw the Bronchos bounce back with 8-4 seasons both years. Last season in 2019 was a down year with a 5-6 mark.
“The ground that we have made up since we came into the conference in 2012 and 2013 had been significant,” Bobeck said. “We were not a very good football team in 2012 or 2013. We were able to bounce up.
“From our perspective, it come back to consistency. Being able to be consistent in this league is imperative, especially with the depth that we have in this league.”
Bobeck and his Bronchos will be looking for another big bounce-back season in 2021, but will have to do it with an inexperienced group.
“We have a talented group, both offensively and defensively,” Bobeck said.
One player who does bring that experience is junior quarterback Keats Calhoon. Calhoon is a player Bobeck has been excited about for years with and was the team’s Week 1 starter in 2018 and flourished before an injury in Week 3 ended his season.
“Keats has done a great job since he has been in our program,” Bobeck said. “He is an outstanding leader. He has played the game at a very high level when he has been healthy and that has been the key.”
In 2019, he was playing well again, but a knee injury ended his season prematurely again.
Staying healthy is the key for the junior who had 3,503 yards, 36 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior in high school.
One of the other players with experience offensively is the versatile Daunte McGee. The H-back helps the Bronchos as both a blocker and weapon for the quarterback. His experience all over the field should help a young offense.
“It is a dying breed,” McGee said of being an H-back. “There aren’t too many of us out there.”
Johnny Bizzell IV is the team’s top returner at receiver after 12 catches for 209 yards in 2019.
The defense is also short on experience with linebacker Jason Harris as the top returning tackler with just 27.
“I’m a vocal leader at MIKE linebacker and the leader of the defense,” Harris said. “I really just bring everyone together and make sure everyone is playing physical and as a team.”
The Bronchos have a chance to show that a bounce-back year is possible in Week 1 when they host Missouri Western.
“It is going to be a lot of fun,” Bobeck said. “There is going to be a great feeling out process early in the season to figure out who everyone is — but we feel really good about who we are as a football team.”