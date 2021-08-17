KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a year where every program in the country had a strange offseason, Missouri Southern’s may have been one of the strangest. The Lions didn’t hire a football coach until Feb. 5.
While the wait was certainly uneasy for some of the players, the Lions hope they have found the man to bring stability to their program and begin to build a program in Joplin.
The Lions have not had a winning season since 2013 and while that isn’t likely to change in 2021, Atiba Bradley will look to put the program in position to change that sooner rather than later.
Bradley brings something to Joplin that the 13 men who have led the Lions before him have not been able to say. He is a graduate of Missouri Southern.
“It is definitely a special feeling,” Bradley said. “And just the ability to have the perspective as a coach — as a player you see one side of it, you compete and you see one side of it. Now as I come back as a coach, I’m able to see the other side of it. I think I have an interesting perspective and now I can put both together and figure out how to be more successful at Missouri Southern.”
Bradley played linebacker for the Lions in the early 2000s and was a 2-time All-MIAA honorable mention selection.
Following his time as a player and then as a graduate assistant at Missouri Southern and Missouri, he returned to Southern as the recruiting coordinator. He then was the defensive coordinator at Quincy (Division-II), Western Illinois (FCS), South Dakota (FCS) and McKendree (Division-II) before his return to Joplin as head coach.
Bradley was able to coach one game last spring as Southern played Southern Nazarene and earned a 21-20 win.
“We were very fortunate to go out in the spring, play a game and get a W. there,” Bradley said. “The excitement just kind of built from there. The guys are excited to get back after it, get after the schedule and do some good things.”
Josh Mercer was the team’s standout player offensively with 156 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jaylon Banks struggled throwing the ball and was just 4-for-16, but did connect with Jaedon Stoshak for a 51-yard touchdown.
Another key offensive weapon returning is Brian Boyd Jr., at receiver. In 2019, he had 43 catches for 706 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Richard Jordan Jr., leads the way at linebacker. Jordan had 120 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2019.
Malachi Broadnax had a strong game against Southern Nazarene with six tackles and an interception. Linebacker Colton Winder had eight tackles to lead the team.
The Lions will get a look at the trajectory they hope to soon be on in Week 1 when they go visit the most-improved team in the MIAA in recent years with a trip to face Nebraska-Kearney.
“I know for a fact that the players and the coaches are excited to see what we are about to do this season,” Broadnax said.