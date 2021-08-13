KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Svoboda knows a thing or two about finding and cultivating talented quarterbacks. From his time at Northwest Missouri State to his decade as Central Missouri’s head coach, Svoboda rarely has a hole at football’s most important position.
The Mules are replacing one of the best he’s ever had with Brook Bolles, who threw for 4,290 yards and 42 touchdowns as a redshirt senior in 2019.
Central Missouri does not lack experience under center though as redshirt senior Kyle Bradley has waited his turn to be ‘QB1’ for the Mules.
Bolles’ first senior season was in 2018 when he was injured in the first game of the season, and Jeremy Hunt and Bradley played out the rest of the season under the fog of what could have been for the Mules. Hunt took a majority of the snaps, but Bradley threw for 707 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
“It definitely is a great advantage to just have a quarterback room with Coach ’Boda and some of those guys who graduated,” Bradley said. “It really helped me a lot with just building my quarterback techniques.”
Bolles’ injury allowed him to return in 2019 and push Bradley’s entrance into the lineup back another year. Then 2020 was cancelled, so Bradley’s chance to be the guy going into the season is finally here in 2021.
The Mules do not lack talent around Bradley, especially next to him in the backfield where seniors Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson feel like they’ve been in Warrensburg forever because of their production as soon as they got there. Turner was a 1,000-yard back in 2019 while Wilkerson had over 800 yards.
Cam Saunders leads the receiver group after catching 30 passes for 591 yards two years ago. Drew Slager also brings back experience after catching 28 passes for 345 yards in 2019. In 2016, he had 625 yards as a freshman at Truman State.
Defense has traditionally been the piece to the puzzle which has held the Mules back, but with a plethora of returners on that side of the ball, that is a narrative the Mules hope to change.
Defensive back Codie Bell is the team’s leading returning tackler after having 81 tackles in 2019. He also had two interceptions.
Zach Aschemann is the top returner in sacks with four, and Jacob Wiggins had seven tackles for loss.
The schedule for Central Missouri will put the new quarterback to the test early with Pittsburg State, Washburn and Northwest as the Mules’ first three games. If Central Missouri hopes to defend their 2019 share of the MIAA title, it can not afford a slow start.
“I don’t know what I did to tick off the MIAA people a long time ago, but it seems like we’ve had several tough openers every year that I’ve been at Central,” Svoboda said. “The upside is that you have to be ready. You are playing a team that has great tradition and has a great following.”