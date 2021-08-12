MARYVILLE, Mo. — Todd Sturdy is preparing to coach his first football game for Northwest Missouri State on Sept. 2 in Hays, Kan., but the first-season coach certainly doesn’t feel like a new coach with his Bearcat offense.
Bearcat head coach Rich Wright announced Sturdy as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Jan. 9, 2020. On Sunday, Sturdy opened his first traditional Bearcat Fall Camp just 566 days after that first announcement.
Sturdy and his players have not been sitting on their hands during that extended offseason though, and Sturdy says it doesn’t feel like he is a new coordinator going into the opener against Fort Hays State.
“We are definitely further along than obviously we would have been a year ago,” Sturdy said.
The veteran offensive coordinator with previous coordinating experience at Washington State and Iowa State has gotten the chance to be particularly hands-on with the quarterback position as he carries the quarterback coach title.
Three-year starter Braden Wright has been one of the players who has benefited from Sturdy’s knowledge. The dual-threat quarterback is open about how much he enjoys picking his new coach’s mind.
“There is so much knowledge that that man has,” Braden Wright said at MIAA Media Day. “He knows so much more about football than anyone I’ve ever met. Obviously, I’m sure Coach Wright is at the same level, but (Sturdy is more hands-on with me. He just throws out information. Anything that I can grab on to and try to use to the best of my ability, I think is a positive.”
Wright was a second-team All-MIAA selection in 2019 after passing for 2,520 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He added 753 yards on the ground with 12 more touchdowns.
“I’ve seen a tremendous transformation in him in the last 365 days,” Rich Wright said at MIAA Media Day. “I’ve seen a guy who has taken total command of a new offense, understands what he’s doing, when he’s doing it and how he’s doing it — and it makes him even more difficult to defend. And I do that every day.”
While Braden Wright is the returning starter and the unquestioned starter heading into Hays, many teams would love to have Mike Hohensee as their top quarterback too with the flashes he showed in 2019 as well. Hohensee ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 182 yards with five scores.
“Plays are plays, we’ve got some of the same plays they’ve run here forever, some new plays and all that stuff,” Sturdy said. “Plays are plays, but really for me, it’s about teaching the quarterbacks the game of football, teaching them how to recognize certain things defensively and teaching them how to manage a football game.”
Wright is not the only top offensive contributor that the Bearcats bring back as his No. 1 target in 2019, Imoni Donadelle is also back in the fold. Donadelle exploded into the Bearcat offense two years ago as a transfer.
“Being here for three ears pretty much, I feel like I’ve gotten way more comfortable with my teammates,” Donadelle said. “I feel like now we are more of a brotherhood and we have a bond that really can’t be broken.”
Donadelle had 658 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 catches, which led the Bearcats in all three categories. With the long offseason, Donadelle says that he and Wright are even more comfortable together.
“It feels good,” Donadelle said. “That is somebody that we are comfortable with, somebody we trust and somebody who trusts us.”
That experience continues with team captain Alec Tatum. Tatum has 18 starts over the last two years and 858 yards over that span.
Kaden Davis was another transfer in 2019. He caught 11 passes, but made the most out of them with a team-high 23.4 yards per catch. He finished with 257 yards and a touchdown.
“From the older receivers to the younger receivers, we just try to pull each other along and get the best out of us,” Donadelle said. “If it is the incoming freshmen or the super seniors like us, it doesn’t matter the age, we all just want to be better.”
At tight end, the Bearcats are replacing Marqus Andrews, but another transfer John Rolls from Central Missouri brings experience to the room. Rolls had 152 yards receiving in 2019 at Central Missouri playing as the No. 2 tight end behind NFL Draft pick Zach Davidson.
Running back was the biggest question mark moving forward after 2019 with just 117 rushing yards returning to the roster.
The Bearcats have went out and addressed that area in a big way this offseason.
First, they added Davonte Green, a transfer from the College of the Sequoias. Leaning on largely a rotation of Green and top returning rusher Robert Rawrie, the group looked strong in the joint spring practice with Sioux Falls.
“I’m pleased with where that group is at, but again, it is a work in progress,” Sturdy said.
The Bearcats were not done though and added UIndy transfer Al McKeller in the past week.
McKeller was able to practice with his new team for the first time on Tuesday after carrying a clipboard and learning for the first two practices of the fall.
McKeller was a 2019 AP Second Team All-American at UIndy. He holds conference records in the GLVC for rushing yards in a career with 3,558 and rushing touchdowns with 42. He has been a Harlon Hill candidate the past two seasons.
In 2019, he rushed for 1,124 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Bearcat passing game and run game will each benefit from a veteran offensive line in front of them led by team captain Tanner Owen at left tackle. In addition to Owen, the Bearcat left side of the line brings back guard Gabe Bautz and center Mitch Goff.
The offense has long been the barometer for success at Northwest with Rich Wright and Scott Bostwick before him always having strong defenses. The Bearcats are ready to prove how balanced they can be this season.
“We just like to let everyone talk,” Donadelle said. “Everybody can think what they want to think. I say Sept. 2, we will show them. Won’t talk too much about, we are just going to do it.”