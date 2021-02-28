MARYVILLE, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the season season around it caused the NCAA to open up the option of an extra year of eligibility next season for basketball players.
Two of the Northwest Missouri State women's basketball standouts — Mallory McConkey and Kylie Coleman — will be taking advantage of that opportunity. Northwest coach Austin Meyer told the Forum on Sunday evening that Coleman and McConkey would return.
"We are excited to have Kylie and Mallory returning next season," Meyer said. "We will have a very young roster and their leadership and experience will be key to our success. Both are great kids who work extremely hard and have helped to enhance our culture."
McConkey, a South Nodaway graduate, has started the past four seasons for the Bearcats. She has averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over the course of her Bearcat career.
McConkey was an honorable mention All-MIAA contributor as a junior.
"I was extremely excited when Coach Meyer asked if I would like to come back for another year," McConkey said. "I won’t be able to graduate until next year with my undergraduate, so it worked well for me too. When he asked I knew immediately that I would love to stay. My teammates are awesome and have already shown me a lot of support as well."
Coleman gets another chance at a senior season after a torn ACL. The Waukee, Iowa, product was having a career year as a senior before she injured her knee.
Coleman was averaging 8.3 points per game this season and shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line. In the games before Coleman was injured this season Northwest was 3-5. Following her injury, Northwest was 4-10.
"I knew that if I got the opportunity to come back and play another year that I would without hesitation," Coleman said. "This is a place that has brought so many amazing things into my life and it has become a new home that I wish I could stay at forever. The girls, the coaches, and the entire staff are people I enjoy being around each and every day because they push me to be not only the best player, but the best person I can be."
Coleman also returns with fellow Waukee, Iowa, basketball products Lindsey and Peyton Kelderman joining the team as freshmen.
"I could not be more excited to get to be apart of another season with this team and try and get to places we’ve never been before," Coleman said. "Going out with the ACL injury in January just made me want to be able to compete again and finish out the senior season I have always dreamed of. Coach Meyer gave me the opportunity to do it next year and I’m so thankful for it. We will be young, but we will also have so much talent so I can’t wait to get back on the court and see what we can do."
The Bearcats will have to replace the production of seniors Jaelyn Haggard, Zoie Hayward, Mia Stillman and Ellie Horn who will not return next season.