With Northwest Missouri State getting all but one first-place vote in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, and Ben McCollum unable to vote for his own team, his vote for the top non-Bearcat team in the MIAA is fairly obvious. That vote went to Missouri Southern who finished second in the poll. That is one spot higher than the Lions finished last year when they were third in the league with a 23-8 overall record and 14-5 conference record.
Who’s back?
The Lions will be led by a familiar face with senior big man Cam Martin. While Northwest’s Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins are the conference’s best players, nobody stuffs the stat sheet like Martin does.
Martin averaged 24.1 points per game last season and 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the MIAA in both categories. The All-MIAA First Team selection is a threat from everywhere on the court and shot 58 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.
While the Lions recent the next five players from last year’s rotation, they return a pair of quality shooters in the backcourt with Winston Dessesow and Stan Scott back.
Dessesow played in 20 games last season as a freshman and saved his best basketball until the end of the season with 23 points in the MIAA Tournament Championship loss to Northwest Missouri State. For the season, Dessesow scored 6.6 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range.
Scott is a Division-I transfer from Oakland University who played 10 minutes a game last season and shot 41 percent from 3-point range. Scott averaged 3.7 points per game.
Junior forward Christian Bundy also returns as a member of the Southern rotation. Bundy played 10.1 minutes a game last year.
Who’s gone?
While Martin is back, nearly every other Lion that MIAA fans have grown used to are gone. That includes All-MIAA Second Team guard Kinzer Lambert, All-MIAA Third Team wing Elyjah Clark and All-MIAA Defensive Team guard Braelon Walker.
The Lions also lose starting guard Reggie Tharp and sixth man Parker Jennings.
What does Coach say?
“The biggest thing where he (Martin) has to improve is on the defensive end. I think he get kind of tentative defensively because he doesn’t want to pick up cheap fouls. He has to be better in pick-and-roll situations. … But his play speaks for itself. He is going to score. He is going to demand double teams. Other people around him have to make sure that we are still playing basketball and we aren’t just watching Cam Martin play.” - Lion head coach Jeff Boschee