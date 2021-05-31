Hiba Mahgoub felt confident going into Saturday's final day of the NCAA Division-II Outdoor Track and Field Championships that she would end up at the top of the podium in Allendale, Michigan.
That dream was realized, even if it wasn't in the event she thought it would be. Mahgoub won the final Northwest Missouri State athletics event of the 2020-21 year by capturing the 200-meter dash championship with a 23.25.
“My biggest thing that I say every time that I get into the blocks is, 'This is it, you have to lay it all on the line,'” Mahgoub said. “I think the biggest thing when I got into the 200 was that it really was it. It was my last one so I really laid everything out and could not hold back because after the 200, I really was done.”
The 200-meter dash has never been the Oak Park High School (Kansas City) product's strong suit due to her struggles out of the blocks and getting off to good starts. That is why the senior felt like the 400-meter dash would be her best chance to win a national championship.
“Hiba and I, we both knew that she was ready to go,” Northwest coach Brandon Masters said. “We both also believed that the 400 would be the one that would be the most likely if she wanted to win. And that was her goal — to win a national title — and that was her goal from the very beginning since she came back.”
Thursday's preliminaries did nothing to change those expectations as she had the quickest preliminary time with a 53.85 to qualify for the finals. The 200-meter preliminaries were Friday and Mahgoub qualified second with a 23.55.
That led into Saturday with both finals beginning with the 400-meter dash just after 5 p.m. Mahgoub could not match her preliminary time and ran a 54.02 to finish third.
The senior didn't have time to sulk about her third-place finish with the 200-meter finals just over an hour away.
“Going into (Saturday), I was more focused on the 400 because I knew that was going to be my toughest race and I thought my chances were greater in the 400, so I was just more focused on that,” Mahgoub said. “The 200, I always just go out there and run as hard as I can because I'm a 400 girl. I was just very focused on the 400 and when that didn't go my way I just changed my mindset into: 'Let's go get the 200 title.'”
Her 23.55 on Friday broke a Bearcat record in the 200 meters, but her 23.25 in the finals set a new mark to take the championship and Masters credited her start for that.
“Her start has been a problem her whole career,” Masters said. “She has always been behind. We worked hard on that and obviously, it played huge dividends in the 200. We didn't expect that. She is just so fit, that I knew that if she could get a start and not get left by these girls that she would have a chance to be in the top three.”
From there, her closing speed sealed the deal.
“It was unbelievable how well she closed to take the win,” Masters said. “It was amazing.”
The national title caps a 5-year journey for Mahgoub at Northwest who returned to Maryville this year to finish her master's degree in business and have one final season in the green and white.
Mahgoub was a lightly-recruited sprinter out of Oak Park when she arrived to Northwest in 2016.
“Her work ethic and desire to be great really allowed her to take the next step,” Masters said.
The Bearcats and Mahgoub underwent a coaching change in August of 2018 when Masters was hired as the team's new head coach. Masters admits that it took a while for Mahgoub and he to see eye to eye.
Mahgoub's biggest area of growth the last few seasons has occurred in the weight room, something Masters preached from the beginning.
“We had a rough first year,” Masters said. “She wanted to be great and she asked me how she could do that. And I said the biggest thing is that you have to love the weight room. That was something that she hated and that was a hard step for her. I told her that I don't even care if you run at all this summer, I want you to lift and I want you to get strong.
“And she did it and she came back. And I was like, 'OK, we are getting somewhere.' She bought in.”
Now that work has been rewarded with a national title, the first for Northwest's women in the history of the NCAA Division-II Outdoor Championships.
“There were times when she didn't necessarily like me when I'm telling her to do another rep or whatever, but that is the point,” Masters said. “We had a partnership and a goal to win a national title. And although we thought it was going to be a (400), we will still take it. The (200) was amazing.”
Mahgoub was not the only Bearcat to turn in a great result in Allendale. Northwest was the most busy in the 800-meter run where senior Quincy McSweeney earned a All-American status by finishing sixth and freshman Bailey Blake showed the talent the Bearcats have coming up by taking 15th.
“Bailey, being a freshman in her first time at the outdoor meet, I thought that she performed really well,” Masters said. “... (Quincy) had a fantastic race in the finals, executed properly, I mean just really good for the race plan, and ran her season-best at the right time. All-American and a school record, which is a pretty fantastic way to go out.”
The 4x400-meter relay was also an event to watch for both the men and the women as the Bearcat women were 11th and the men finished fifth.
The 4x400-meter relay was a bounce-back race for senior Tyrell Maddox and junior Caelon Harkey who each qualified in the 400-meter dash, but missed the finals by finishing 11th and 12th. Prince Griffin and Federico Crisci joined Maddox and Harkey on the relay.
“The biggest growth came with Prince Griffin in setting big personal-best splits in his race each of the days,” Masters said.
Sophomore Dakota Schmidt finished 12th in the javelin throw.
Bearcat fans will have another young athlete to watch moving forward as freshman Reece Smith took fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase despite having limited experience in the event.
“This is a kid that this is his fourth steeplechase ever, I believe,” Masters said. “As a freshman, what a great performance.”