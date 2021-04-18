TOPEKA, Kan. — Bearcat fans endured a gamut of emotions during Saturday evening’s MIAA championship match, a 5-set loss against Nebraska-Kearney.
First, there was the joy of being in the championship match. After a stressful year that resulted in a spring season, the Bearcats, who have never won a regular-season or tournament MIAA championship, have managed to turn in a history-making season which included playing for the conference crown.
As the match began, it was the Lopers who took the fight to the Bearcats. Just a week prior, Northwest had been dominant at the net in a sweep of the Lopers in Maryville, but late in that match an injury to senior middle hitter Morgan Lewis ended her season. Lewis led the team in kills and blocks against Kearney in that meeting.
In Saturday’s rematch, it was Kearney that established the net early on. Northwest hung around in the early going of the set and was within 13-12, but a 6-0 Loper run essentially ended the first set and expanded the lead to 22-14. The Lopers won the first set 25-18.
The second set followed a similar formula. Northwest had the match tied at 9-9, and it was 17-15 at one point before a 5-0 Kearney run made it 22-15 and the Lopers coasted to another 25-18 victory.
The Lopers were hurting Northwest with their finesse game in addition to power, using tips and dump shots to pick up points against the Bearcat defense.
“It was just more of our mentality adjustment,” Northwest coach Amy Woerth said. “We had to get our energy right. Once you get your energy right, you read a lot better on defense so it was just the tenacity that we were missing in the first two sets.”
The beginning of the third set felt like the coronation of the Lopers as the MIAA champions early on as they roared out to a 5-0 lead before Woerth called timeout.
“This team has a lot of heart,” Northwest junior Kelsey Havel said.
The Bearcats could have folded there, but instead they began their comeback bid and it was sparked by middle hitter Bethany Elkins who was playing her final game as a Bearcat. Elkins had three of the first four Bearcat points on kills and immediately cut the lead to 6-4.
“We were not going to go out with a sweep,” Northwest freshman Payton Kirchhoefer said.
Northwest took a 11-10 lead on a kill from sophomore Jaden Ferguson. The Lopers weren’t going to surrender the third set easily though and rallied back to take a 20-18 lead.
Havel had the response with three of the Bearcats’ next four points on kills as Northwest went in front 22-21.
“We had to break them down,” Woerth said. “To finally get them broken down in the third, we could start seeing the cracks in them and then we knew that we could really start doing our offensive game plan that we wanted to get done.”
After Kearney tied it at 22-22, Elkins provided the big swing to retake the lead and then a block made it 24-22. Northwest closed it out for a 25-23 victory in the third.
“It is just the amount of grit and commitment and all the stuff that we put into it on a daily basis,” Woerth said. “They aren’t ready to give up. I was just so darn proud of how much they were fighting to get back in the match. It doesn’t really matter how far we are down, we are always going to have fight in us.”
The Bearcats seized control midway through the fourth set and built a 16-10 lead, but Kearney came right back to cut the margin to 16-14. Bearcat freshman Payton Kirchhoefer stepped up to swing momentum back in the Bearcats’ favor. Her two kills sandwiched one by Ferguson to put the Bearcats back up 19-14.
“Anytime you can get past their block and into the heart of their defense, that is exactly what you want and they were able to do that,” Woerth said.
The Lopers continued to fight, but the Bearcats had the answers and a Kirchhoefer kill ended a 25-22 fourth-set victory.
“We have a lot of fight and a lot of people on this team who can get the job done,” Kirchhoefer said.
The decisive fifth set was a microcosm of the match itself. Kearney came out fast and built a 6-2 lead. Northwest answered, led by junior Rachel Sturdevant and Kirchhoefer, and tied the match at 7-7.
The Bearcats took a 11-9 lead on a kill by Ferguson, but the Lopers answered with a 5-0 run to set up a match-point. Northwest fought to the end with two points to cut it to 14-13 , but the Lopers closed out the fifth set and the MIAA championship 15-13.
The emotional spring volleyball season ends for Northwest with a second-place finish in the MIAA while Lewis and Elkins end their Bearcat careers with one of the best seasons in program history.
“It has been a heck of a year,” Havel said. “To be able to get the feel and play with these seniors this one last time, I think we are just going to take it and use it as motivation to get better this summer and into the fall.”
While the dropping a classic in the MIAA championship was not how Northwest wanted their season to end, the fall will begin with plenty of optimism.
“I definitely fuels the fire,” Kirchhoefer said. “In the locker room just now, we were like, ‘four months and we will see them again.’ We are going to get them next time. We are very excited for next season and to come out swinging.”
Northwest returns almost all of its lineup and will add 2019 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American Hallie Sidney back into the lineup. Sidney was another coach for the Bearcats in the spring as she sat out with an injury, but she led the MIAA in kills as a junior and is third in Bearcat history in career kills.
With Sidney and Havel along with a group of underclassmen outside hitters that includes Ferguson, Kirchhoefer, Olivia Dir and Sophie McMullen, the Bearcats will be very deep on the outside.
Setters Alyssa Rezac and Maddy Ahrens each return while Sturdevant will be looked to to lead a young group of middle hitters and Hannah Koechl will be back as the team’s libero.
“This season has taught me a lot,” Kirchhoefer said. “It taught me that we can fight back from pretty much anything. It is going to be a fun three more years here.”