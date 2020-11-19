Nebraska-Kearney is projected to make one of the largest steps back this season in the MIAA after finishing seventh last season, but entering this year 10th in the coaches poll. Last season, the Lopers were 16-13 overall and 10-9 in conference play.
Who’s back?
Senior guard Jake Walker found himself placed right into the Loper starting lineup last season and started all 29 games. Walker averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range on 209 attempts.
Senior guard R.J. Pair also returns to the backcourt after making 10 starts last season. The 6-foot guard averaged 5.7 points per game.
Senior forward Austin Luger is the team’s top returning big man. Luger started three games and averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds a game.
Sophomore guard Cedric Johnson also had three starts and averaged 4.1 points per game. Senior Sam Morris had one start as a junior. He averaged 2.5 points per game after starting 17 games as a sophomore.
Who’s gone?
The Lopers will be replacing four starters with Morgan Soucie, A.J. Jackson, Kyle Juhl and Chase Winchester.
Soucie was a Second Team All-MIAA selection last season averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He led the Lopers in both categories as well as assists and blocked shots.
Jackson and Juhl were each All-MIAA honorable mention picks. Jackson averaged 13.6 points per game while Juhl averaged 8.3 points.
Winchester started 19 games and scored 6.1 points per game.
What does Coach say?
“Of the returners, we only have one guy who is a returning starter in Jake Walker, but we have a lot of guys who were role players and came in and did solid jobs for us last year. Hopefully they can take the next step, so we are pretty excited about that. Last year’s group was a special group where we were picked to finish 14th and we ended up finishing seventh, one game out of fifth place. We felt like we had a solid year.” - Loper head coach Kevin Lofton