Nebraska-Kearney comes off a third-place finish in the MIAA last season to find itself ranked second in the preseason poll. While they are behind Emporia State in the overall poll, they received more first-place votes than any other team with six. Last season, the Lopers were 26-6 overall and 14-5 in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
The simple answer to who’s returning is everybody. The Lopers return all five starters and all 13 players from last season’s team.
Brooke Carlson, the team’s 6-foot-1 junior center, is the team’s top returning scorer at 12 points per game. She was an All-MIAA Second Team selection as a sophomore.
All-MIAA Third Team guard Haley Simental also returns to run the Loper offense. She scored 10.7 points a game last season while leading the team in assists. Forward Maegan Holt also averaged double figures a year ago.
Klaire Kirsch led the Lopers in steals last season. Kelsey Sanger, Kirsch and Holt were All-MIAA honorable mention picks a year ago.
Elisa Backes, Madison Dreckman, Trinity Law, Aspen Jansa and Adreon Bell return after each playing over 10 minutes per game off the bench last season.
Who’s gone?
The Lopers return their entire roster.
What does Coach say?
“We do have some depth in a year where that might be something that is necessary where you have a lot of disruption on your team. It might be something that turns out to be a real positive for us.” - Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey