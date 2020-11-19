After finishing ninth in the MIAA last season, Missouri Southern enters the 2020-2021 season picked to finish tenth in the MIAA. Southern was 10-18 overall last season and 7-12 in MIAA play.
Who’s back?
The Lions will look to build around their frontcourt where starters Zoe Campbell and Layne Skiles return. Campbell was the team’s third-leading scorer at 8.8 points per game and leading rebounder with 6.9 a game.
Skiles averaged seven points and 2.9 rebounds a game. Madi Stokes also returns to the frontcourt after making seven starts last season and averaging 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.
Junior Kaiulani Jones is the top returner in the Lions’ backcourt after making eight starts last season. Jones averaged 5.9 points per game as a sophomore. Brooke Stauffer also started eight games in the backcourt for the Lions last year.
Who’s gone?
All-MIAA honorable mention guards Chasidee Owens and Destiny Cozart leave big holes in the Southern starting lineup. Cozart averaged 14.8 points per game despite shooting 37 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.
Owens was much more efficient and shot 47 percent from the field and scored 14 points a game while grabbing 6.6 rebounds each night.
Point guard Amber Buch — the only Lion with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio last season — has also left the program. Morgan Brightwell, who played over 21 minutes a game last year, is also not on this year’s roster.
What does Coach say?
“Zoe Campbell, of course, returned after having a good solid year last year, especially on the defensive side. … Layne Skiles, I look for her to have a nice breakout year. She has really improved her game and worked extremely hard, both in the weight room and on the floor.” - Lion coach Ronnie Ressel