MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second time this season, Pittsburg State center Julia Johnson came away from a game against Northwest Missouri State with a career night. The Gorillas also came away with a 79-50 victory on Thursday in Bearcat Arena.
After going 5-for-5 and scoring a then-career-hight 13 points against the Bearcats in an 80-50 win in Pittsburg on Jan. 2, Johnson went to a new level on Thursday with a new career-high 23 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting in Thursday’s game.
The nearly matching scores between the two contests indicate how much trouble the Bearcats have with the Gorillas.
“They are really talented — No. 1 — and a really confident team,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
Meyer credits the Pittsburg State guards with opening things up for their offense. Tristan Gegg and Kaylee DaMitz are each among the top-7 in the MIAA in scoring this season and were the focus of Northwest’s defense.
“We tried to shut down their guards and try to make someone else score,” Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett said. “(Johnson) really did go off tonight and she is a really good player as well.”
While the Bearcats held Gegg and DaMitz to combined six first-half points, Johnson went off for 16 in the first half against a Bearcat interior which has been ravished by injuries this season.
“We didn’t fight,” Meyer said. “They caught it really easy in the post, and we just don’t have — right now, we don’t have a lot of size down there either which hurts us.
“I just didn’t think we were really into the game, especially to start the game in the third quarter so that was a disappointing thing.”
Pittsburg State (12-6) jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter, but Northwest (6-10) responded well in the beginning of the second quarter. Hartnett opened the quarter with a basket and then freshman Jillian Fleming knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six.
Pittsburg State’s Auston McCorry hit a 3-pointer of here own, but Fleming match hers with another. Hartnett scored on another drive to cut the margin to 20-16 with 7:31 left in the half, but that is as close as the Bearcats would get.
“We are not a very confident team offensively,” Meyer said. “It is hard, because it is hard to give that confidence. We have to try to figure it out.”
Johnson scored the next four field goals for the Gorillas and Gegg added a pair of free throws before the 12-2 run was capped by a Sydnee Crain layup for a 14-point lead. The Gorillas took a 34-19 lead into the locker room.
Gegg got her offense going in the third quarter with the first six points out of the break. Crain added another jumper and the Pittsburg State lead ballooned to 23.
The closest the Bearcats would get the rest of the game was 19 points and the Gorilla lead got as high as 32.
“We hope that this can be another one of those games that we can learn from and be better moving forward and help us in the long run,” Meyer said. "They are a really good team. Even if we play extremely well, it is going to be tough to beat a team like that, but I just didn’t feel like they got our best effort tonight.”
Northwest was led in scoring by Hartnett’s 17 points while Fleming and Mallory McConkey each had six. Caely Kesten had five, Jaelyn Haggard and Zoie Haggard had four each, Jayna Green and Mia Stillman had three each and Savannah Guenther had two.
In addition to Johnson’s 23, Gegg had 14 points and DaMitz had nine.
Northwest will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Bearcats host Missouri Southern. Northwest beat Southern 63-46 earlier this season in Joplin.
“We just have to come back tomorrow, get better and be ready for Saturday,” Hartnett said.