MARYVILLE, Mo. — For a vast majority of Tuesday's game against Emporia State, it looked like the Bearcats were in for one of their best days of the season.
Then, disaster struck as one of Northwest's senior leaders Kylie Coleman went down with what appeared to be a serious injury, and the Hornets (6-2) rallied for a 58-51 victory.
“That hurts big time,” Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard said of Coleman's injury. “I think it kind of gave us a sick flashback to what happened with Emma (Atwood) at practice. There for a second, everything stops and that is all you can think about. She is a crucial player on this team. We care about her more than anything.
“That definitely hurt from a personal standpoint, but as far as basketball-wise, she was making things happen out on the floor. She is a good shooter, and she can open things up for everyone else. She can rebound like crazy. Her going down not only effected the game, but it just hurts to see in general.”
Coleman was injured with 1:02 left in the third quarter with the Bearcats (3-6) leading 47-38. The senior struggled with her shot for most of the game, but Emporia State implemented a triangle-and-2 defense to attempt to slow down the Bearcat guards and Northwest was taking advantage of that to build its lead.
“Once we got it to middle, we pretty much got whatever we wanted,” Haggard said.
Coleman was also guarding Emporia State guard Tre'Zure Jobe and her 5-foot-9 frame was frustrating the Hornet star point guard.
“Jobe is as good of a player as there is in this league at the point guard position,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “You aren't going to shut her down. I thought Kylie did a good job on her. I thought Jae did a good job on her. It is just that she made plays at the end of the game when it was winning time, and that is what she does.”
The Bearcats took a 47-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but after nearly two minutes of scoreless basketball, the Hornets cut the margin to five points. The Bearcat defense held strong with Haggard taking the defensive assignment on Jobe, but Fredricka Sheats flipped the game in the middle of the quarter.
With 5:31 left, she knocked down a pair of free throws then collected a steal and layup. On the following possession,, she hit a 3-pointer and in the span of 52 seconds flipped a 4-point deficit into a 2-point lead.
Northwest freshman Jillian Fleming answered with a layup off an assist from Mallory McConkey, but those were the final Bearcat points of the night.
“We definitely struggled to score there for a little bit,” Haggard said. “They went on their run and we went from defending them and not letting them score to letting them get some of their stuff,” Haggard said. “It didn't help that we weren't as aggressive. I don't know, we shot, but I just think we have to shoot with a little more confidence and be a little bit more aggressive.”
Both teams tightened their defense and held each other scoreless for the next two minutes, but Jobe took over in the final 69 seconds. Her layup gave Northwest a lead, and then after the a Northwest miss, Jobe made just her second 3-pointer of the night over a strong contest from Haggard. The shot gave her team a 5-point lead with just 17 seconds left. Two more Jobe foul shots provided the final margin.
“She is a heck of a player, there is no way around that,” Haggard said. “She can shoot it and she can drive, and that is what makes her difficult to guard because you don't know what she is going to do.
“She is a ballplayer, that is all there is to it.”
Northwest was held to just four fourth-quarter points as the offense struggled to generate looks without Coleman.
“We were pretty gassed out there in the fourth quarter,” Meyer said. “Obviously in this situation, with the people we have out, to lose Kylie — it is tough. We just didn't have enough scoring at that point.”
Haggard led the Bearcats with 14 points, but was just 4-of-13 from behind the arc. As a team, Northwest was just 6-of-33 from 3-point range. They have become increasingly reliant on 3-pointers with post-up threat Paityn Rau and Emma Atwood injured.
“It wasn't like we were taking bad shots,” Meyer said. “We got good looks. We just have to stick with it. … Without Paityn this year, and Emma, we don't have a lot of post scoring, so we have to make shots. That is part of our offense right now. It is what it is.”
Molly Hartnett and Coleman each had eight points while Fleming had seven, McConkey had six, Jayna Green had four, and Caitlyn Jordon and Mia Stillman each had two.
Jobe finished with a game-high 25 points, and was the only Hornet over 10 points.
Northwest finishes the week with two more home games as they host Newman on Thursday and Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
“Even though we lost tonight, we still played really, really hard,” Haggard said. “If we play with the same energy and confidence that we played with tonight and make more shots, I don't see us having as many problems moving forward. I don't think we don't have a problem connection-wise. It is just a matter of making shots and we are going to break through that pretty soon — I can feel it.”