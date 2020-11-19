Newman just missed the MIAA Tournament last season after finishing in a tie for tenth in the conference with Northwest Missouri State last season. They were 11-17 overall and 6-13 in the MIAA last season. The Jets open this season picked 11th in the preseason poll.
Who’s back?
The Jets return five players who started at least 13 games last season and that doesn’t even include second-leading scorer Madison Birnbaum or fourth-leading scorer Abbey George.
Birnbaum averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds last year while George averaged 5.8 points per game and led the team with 4.6 rebounds a game.
Faith Mason-Vestal joins Birnbaum and George in the frontcourt after starting 13 games last year and averaging 5.8 points per game. Haley Albers also factors into that forward rotation after making 16 starts last season and scoring 5.5 points per game. Bailey Hawkins started 20 games and averaged 4.7 points per game.
Braxtyn Stewart and Amoni White lead the backcourt after Stewart made 23 starts last year and averaged 4.4 points a game, while White made 18 starts and averaged 5.3 points per game.
Brooke Haney also returns to the backcourt rotation after making a start last season.
Who’s gone?
Kaitlyn Potter was the Jets’ offense in a lot of games last season. She scored 16.8 points a game and led the team in steals. Potter finished her career as an All-MIAA honorable mention selection.
The Jets also must replace point guard Michaela Mack, who started 27 games last year and had a 107-59 assist-to-turnover ratio.
What does Coach say?
“We are coming off Year 1 in the MIAA where our program had some good moments. We beat two of the top-three teams. We played the top team to a three-point game. So we learned a lot. Now it is just about finding a consistency as we move into this season.” - Jet head coach Darin Spence