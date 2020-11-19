Coming off a MIAA Championship with 27-4 overall record and a 18-1 MIAA mark, Central Missouri finds itself ranked third in the preseason poll. The Jennies did receive three first-place votes.
Who’s back?
MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Nija Collier highlights the returners for the Jennies. Last season, she was third on the team in scoring at 13.3 points a night and recorded 57 blocked shots. Collier was an All-MIAA Second Team selection.
Gigi McAtee and Morgan VanHyfte also return as starters from last year’s team. VanHyfte scored 3.3 points a game last year and McAtee averaged 2.8. Both will be counted on for more scoring this year.
Junior guard Ryann Stearns could also see an expanded role this season. Her season-high a year ago was 12 points against Northwest Missouri State.
Who’s gone?
The Jennies must replace a pair of 16 point-per-game scorers in All-MIAA First Team selections Megan Skaggs and Morgan Fleming. Skaggs was the MIAA Player of the Year last season.
In addition to Fleming and Skaggs, Kim Crown was the team’s leading scorer off the bench and fourth-leading scorer on the team. Ellisha Davis also started three games last year for the Jennies.
What does Coach say?
“Obviously, it is a different time for us as Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs both graduated. We are trying to figure out how to play basketball without those two four-year starters. We do have some starters coming back which we are excited about led by Nija Collier.” — Jennies head coach Dave Slifer