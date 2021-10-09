MARYVILLE, Mo. — For years, the Fall Classic in Arrowhead Stadium was one of the best Division-II games on the calendar. The Northwest Missouri State (5-0) and Pittsburg State (4-2) brought a classic to Maryville on Saturday as Northwest rallied from a 16-0 second-half deficit for a 20-19 victory at Bearcat Stadium.
Northwest coach Rich Wright spoke of the incredible atmosphere in the stadium as the Bearcats made their comeback.
“There is something about being in this little town and being in our stadium and having a home crowd advantage that is just a lot of fun,” Wright said. “It was a great atmosphere.”
The first half was disastrous for the Bearcats as Pittsburg State kicked a 53-yard field goal to end the half with a 13-0 lead. The Gorilla players made their happiness known on the way to the locker room, waving at the Northwest bench and talking to fans on their way under the grandstands.
Northwest had time at halftime to regroup, but the third quarter began with another gut punch. A tipped pass was intercepted for Mike Hohensee’s second pick of the day.
“It was just an unfortunate error,” Hohensee said. “We walked off knowing that we are going to get the ball back next drive and we are going to march down and score.”
The Bearcat defense dug in its heels when it held Pittsburg State to a field goal attempt which went through to make the lead 16-0.
“We could have folded the tents right there,” Wright said. “They’ve got the ball on our 25 or 30 yard line, and we kept them out of the end zone.”
Hohensee bounced back on the next drive and completed 4-of-4 passes for 71 yards on a 5-play, 73-yard touchdown drive capped by a 33-yard touchdown strike to senior Kaden Davis.
“Honestly, that is one of the most rewarding things about coaching — you start to see the look in the kids’ eyes that yeah, we are going to figure out a way to get this done,” Wright said.
The Gorillas answered with another long drive which ended in another field goal to extend the lead to 19-7 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
“We allowed them to move the ball, but we didn’t allow them to score another touchdown the rest of the day,” Wright said.
Bearcat senior running back Al McKeller opened the next series with carries for 17 and four yards, before Hohensee took over again.
The sophomore was 4-for-5 for a total of 56 yards and capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown to running back Jadon Brady. It was the Savannah graduate’s first collegiate touchdown.
“If you keep battling, oftentimes good things are going to happen for you,” Wright said.
With the game within one score for the first time since the first quarter, Pittsburg State attempted to answer, but this time Cross Holmes’ field goal attempt sailed to the left and Northwest stayed within five points.
With just under 10 minutes left, Hohensee and McKeller went to work. Hohensee found tight end Cole Hembrough for a 24-yard gain, and after a short McKeller gain, Hohensee scrambled for 11 yards.
“I’m proud as heck of Mike,” Wright said. “That kid battled.”
McKeller ran for gains of eight, 16 and nine on the next three plays and then plunged ahead for two yards and a first and goal at the eight. Facing a third-and-goal from the eight, Hohensee made the biggest play of his Bearcat career to date and found Davis who dove over the pylon for the go-ahead touchdown.
“When the game is on the line, my teammates can count on me,” Davis said. “I know I can count on them. Got to make a play.”
Northwest missed the 2-point try and the lead was one with five minutes to play.
Pittsburg State fumbled the kickoff, but dove on it. Quarterback Mak Sexton completed a big 11-yard pass on third-and-nine to keep the Gorillas alive.
The Gorillas worked the ball down to the 27-yard line with just over a minute left and trotted out Holmes for a 44-yard attempt. The kicker pulled the ball again and Northwest was finally allowed to exhale.
“We were just on the sideline getting ready for the drive if he made it,” Hohensee said. “We were just getting ready for the drive, we had to talk over what we would do, get the two-minute script ready and talk about what we might see offensively from their defense. We were just preparing, and the ball was snapped and we all watched.”
Hohensee took a trio of kneel downs while Bearcat Stadium caught its breath. The win moves Northwest to 5-0 this season.
“We didn’t play well in the first half and I challenged every kid in that locker room,” Wright said. “I said we will find out a lot about this football team in the next 30 minutes.”
Pittsburg State won the yardage battle 368-294, the first-down conversions 24-15, the turnover battle 2-0, and time of possession 35:58-23:55. In the end the Bearcats will take the stat at the top of the score sheet and be happy with a 20-19 win.
“I watched Xavier Omon jump over the top into the end zone in overtime,” Wright said. “This is Pitt State-Northwest Missouri State. This is what this game is supposed to be.”
Northwest is on the road next week for a matchup with Washburn (4-2), who is fresh off an overtime win over Fort Hays State. Northwest is the only undefeated team left in the MIAA and the only one-loss team is Nebraska-Kearney.
“Up until this point, we’ve had easy wins and this was something we needed,” Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes said. “I know it was tough. I know fans didn’t want to see it this way.”