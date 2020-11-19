Washburn is eighth in the MIAA Preseason Poll. They were eighth in last season’s final standings with a 18-12 overall record and a 11-8 record in conference play.
Who’s back?
Senior guard Hunter Bentley returns to the starting lineup this season after scoring 13 points a game last year and shooting 38 percent from three-point range. The 5-foot-9 guard also led the team in rebounding at 7.2 a night. She was an All-MIAA honorable mention selection.
The Ichabods lose their other top five scorers, but sophomore guard Abby Oliver returns after making eight starts last season. Oliver averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18 games as a freshman.
Sophomore guard Katie Glatczak also had a pair of starts as a freshman.
Who’s gone?
The Ichabods will replace four starters with Reagan Phelan, Shelbe Piggie, Alexis McAfee and Hayley Thompson. Phelan made the All-MIAA Third Team while Piggie was an honorable mention pick after leading the team in scoring.
Thompson was the lone big who started for Washburn, and the team also lost backup forward Sabela Reigosa.
What does Coach say?
“This isn’t a normal situation. When we all went into quarantine the first time, we were all hoping by this point that we wouldn’t be doing stuff like this anymore, but unfortunately it is something we are going to have to be dealing with for a while.” - Ichabod assistant coach Brette Herber on the pandemic